The Saints were in the Kevin Zeitler sweepstakes until the end. Rumor was the Saints were one of the final two teams in consideration down to the wire before Zeitler decided to take 5 years and $60 million, with over half of that guaranteed, to become both a Brown and the richest guard in NFL history. The Saints didn’t waste any time pouncing on the next best guard in free agency to upgrade their offensive line, though:

Source: The #Saints are signing G Larry Warford to beef up their OL. Was a big area of focus for them. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

We know the Saints take guard seriously and Warford will replace Jahri Evans at right guard. The o-line of Armstead-Peat-Unger-Warford-Strief is feeling REALLY good going into 2017. I love this signing. He was the best interior lineman on the open market after Zeitler and represents a nice upgrade at right guard over Evans at this stage of his career.