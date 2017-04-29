The Saints have traded a 2018 2nd round pick and a 7th round this year for a top 3rd round pick this year. That’s an insanely steep price to pay, but they keep the other 3rd round picks and get their satellite back. This is probably the end of the road for Travaris Cadet. Kamara is a matchup guy that the offense needed – especially with the departure of Brandin Cooks. He’s a guy that can do jet sweeps, pitches, screens and maybe even occasionally go in the slot after a motion. He’s not a pass rusher but it’s another need filled.

Here’s his write up on NFL.com:

Strengths – Spirited runner with NFL size and speed. Will open creases by varying pace of his runs. Burst to top speed is available at flip of a switch. Creates yardage with speed, wiggle and power. Twitchy and decisive. Strong lower body provides superior balance. Flexible and agile with ability to twist, spin and ricochet off of bodies and continue to gain yards after contact. Very productive; 23 touchdowns in just 284 touches at Tennessee. Well-liked inside program and a team leader. Can play on all three downs. Improved in pass protection and squares up blitzers. Has lined up at slot receiver at times. Sure-handed pass catcher with excellent burst out of breaks to consistently uncover. Has talent as punt returner.

Weaknesses – Vision can be hit or miss. Not an instinctive runner. Needs to see running lane develop and is missing a feel for reading progressions of his blocks. Makes inconsistent decisions on stretch plays. Can be his own worst enemy on third level. Will run himself into a tackler rather than setting him up for a downfield blocker. Consistently cuts left when given an open-field choice against tackler. With knee injuries in his background, combine medicals could come into play. Needs to tuck ball high and tight to prevent fumbles.

Bottom Line – Ascending, competitive runner who has flashed explosive NFL talent at various times over the last two seasons. A committed runner with excellent balance who finds yardage that isn’t blocked for him. While he has never logged 20 carries in a single game, he has the talent to play on all three downs if he can prove his durability.