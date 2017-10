The Saints are 3-2 after a crazy 52-38 win vs the Lions.

Adrian Peterson is gone BUT KEVIN IS BACK BABY!

The Saints scored 3 defensive touchdowns, is this real life? Should we be worried the offense kind of stinks on 3rd down?

Nate Stupor is done for the year and what does the ttempted Bownan trade mean.

3-2 is GLORIOUS

