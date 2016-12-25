The most 2016 Saints thing possible was to convincingly beat a Tampa Bay team they choked against two weeks ago the day the are officially eliminated from the playoffs. That’s exactly what they did, but do you know what would be an even ‘Saintsey-er’ thing to do? Have Byrd get a pair of interceptions in the game, and we can check that off too.

The Saints will wrap up their season next week against the Falcons in what will be the conclusion of a frustrating season for us all. The Saints have shown flashes of being able to return to relevance, but have also flashed the very same problems that have them in the same position three years running (although this year’s group is VERY different than the last two). There are things to be optimistic about with the young talent on the roster, but there are some big holes that will need to be filled in the offseason if the Saints don’t want to watch what is likely Drew’s final year in New Orleans be wasted.

I wish everyone a very merry Christmas, and hope you all enjoyed watching the Saints get a quality win on Christmas Eve.