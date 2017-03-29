There’s a general sense that the Saints could get a really awesome player with the 11th overall pick. There’s also a general malaise that permeates through the fan base thinking Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis better not screw this pick up. But what does history say? How good is the 11th overall pick generally speaking for NFL teams? Here’s the recent history since 1980:

2016 Vernon Hargreaves III CB Florida Tampa Bay 2015 Trae Waynes CB Michigan State Minnesota 2014 Taylor Lewan OT Michigan Tennessee 2013 DJ Fluker OT Alabama San Diego 2012 Dontari Poe DT Memphis Kansas City 2011 JJ Watt DE Wisconsin Houston 2010 Anthony Davis OT Rutgers San Francisco 2009 Aaron Maybin DE/OLB Penn State Buffalo 2008 Leodis McKelvin CB Troy Buffalo 2007 Patrick Willis ILB Ole Miss San Francisco 2006 Jay Cutler QB Vanderbilt Denver 2005 Demarcus Ware DE Troy State Dallas 2004 Ben Roethlisberger QB Miami, O. Pittsburgh 2003 Marcus Trufant CB Washington State Seattle 2002 Dwight Freeney DE Syracuse Indianapolis 2001 Dan Morgan MLB Miami Carolina 2000 Ron Dayne RB Wisconsin N.Y. Giants 1999 Daunte Culpepper QB Central Florida Minnesota 1998 Tra Thomas T Florida State Philadelphia 1997 Michael Booker CB Nebraska Atlanta 1996 Alex Molden CB Oregon New Orleans 1995 Derrick Alexander DE Florida State Minnesota 1994 John Thierry OLB Alcorn State Chicago 1993 Dan Williams DT Toledo Denver 1992 Leon Searcy T Miami Pittsburgh 1991 Pat Harlow T Southern California New England 1990 Anthony Smith DE Arizona L.A. Raiders 1989 Donnell Woolford CB Clemson Chicago 1988 Michael Irvin WR Miami Dallas 1987 Shawn Knight NT Brigham Young New Orleans 1986 Joe Kelly MLB Washington Cincinnati 1985 Richard Johnson CB Wisconsin Houston 1984 Wilber Marshall OLB Florida Chicago 1983 Tim Lewis DB Pittsburgh Green Bay 1982 Anthony Hancock WR Tennessee Kansas City 1981 Keith Van Horne OT USC Chicago 1980 Brad Budde OG USC Kansas City

Alex Molden (pictured getting owned by Jerry Rice) and Shawn Knight are names that will specifically terrify Saints fans. The Saints don’t have a good history with the 11th overall pick. Those two are the up there as some of the worst picks in team history (Knight might be #1). On the other hand, names like Michael Irvin, Len Searcy, Dwight Freeney, Ben Roethlisberger, DeMarcus Ware, J. J. Watt and others have been selected 11th overall. Most recently, the Bucs picks Hargreaves who turned in a pretty good 16 game start rookie season, picking off Drew Brees in the process.

Interestingly defense has been the priority with the 11th overall pick since 1980. Of the 37 picks since 1980, 23 have been on the defensive side of the ball. That’s 62%. Of those, the positions drafted most have been cornerback (9 or 24%), offensive tackle (7, 19%), and pass rusher/defensive end (6, 16%). With defensive end and cornerback being the Saints two biggest needs going into the draft, that’s a really good sign some the best prospects at those positions tend to fall to 11th overall.