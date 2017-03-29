There’s a general sense that the Saints could get a really awesome player with the 11th overall pick. There’s also a general malaise that permeates through the fan base thinking Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis better not screw this pick up. But what does history say? How good is the 11th overall pick generally speaking for NFL teams? Here’s the recent history since 1980:
|2016
|Vernon Hargreaves III
|CB
|Florida
|Tampa Bay
|2015
|Trae Waynes
|CB
|Michigan State
|Minnesota
|2014
|Taylor Lewan
|OT
|Michigan
|Tennessee
|2013
|DJ Fluker
|OT
|Alabama
|San Diego
|2012
|Dontari Poe
|DT
|Memphis
|Kansas City
|2011
|JJ Watt
|DE
|Wisconsin
|Houston
|2010
|Anthony Davis
|OT
|Rutgers
|San Francisco
|2009
|Aaron Maybin
|DE/OLB
|Penn State
|Buffalo
|2008
|Leodis McKelvin
|CB
|Troy
|Buffalo
|2007
|Patrick Willis
|ILB
|Ole Miss
|San Francisco
|2006
|Jay Cutler
|QB
|Vanderbilt
|Denver
|2005
|Demarcus Ware
|DE
|Troy State
|Dallas
|2004
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|Miami, O.
|Pittsburgh
|2003
|Marcus Trufant
|CB
|Washington State
|Seattle
|2002
|Dwight Freeney
|DE
|Syracuse
|Indianapolis
|2001
|Dan Morgan
|MLB
|Miami
|Carolina
|2000
|Ron Dayne
|RB
|Wisconsin
|N.Y. Giants
|1999
|Daunte Culpepper
|QB
|Central Florida
|Minnesota
|1998
|Tra Thomas
|T
|Florida State
|Philadelphia
|1997
|Michael Booker
|CB
|Nebraska
|Atlanta
|1996
|Alex Molden
|CB
|Oregon
|New Orleans
|1995
|Derrick Alexander
|DE
|Florida State
|Minnesota
|1994
|John Thierry
|OLB
|Alcorn State
|Chicago
|1993
|Dan Williams
|DT
|Toledo
|Denver
|1992
|Leon Searcy
|T
|Miami
|Pittsburgh
|1991
|Pat Harlow
|T
|Southern California
|New England
|1990
|Anthony Smith
|DE
|Arizona
|L.A. Raiders
|1989
|Donnell Woolford
|CB
|Clemson
|Chicago
|1988
|Michael Irvin
|WR
|Miami
|Dallas
|1987
|Shawn Knight
|NT
|Brigham Young
|New Orleans
|1986
|Joe Kelly
|MLB
|Washington
|Cincinnati
|1985
|Richard Johnson
|CB
|Wisconsin
|Houston
|1984
|Wilber Marshall
|OLB
|Florida
|Chicago
|1983
|Tim Lewis
|DB
|Pittsburgh
|Green Bay
|1982
|Anthony Hancock
|WR
|Tennessee
|Kansas City
|1981
|Keith Van Horne
|OT
|USC
|Chicago
|1980
|Brad Budde
|OG
|USC
|Kansas City
Alex Molden (pictured getting owned by Jerry Rice) and Shawn Knight are names that will specifically terrify Saints fans. The Saints don’t have a good history with the 11th overall pick. Those two are the up there as some of the worst picks in team history (Knight might be #1). On the other hand, names like Michael Irvin, Len Searcy, Dwight Freeney, Ben Roethlisberger, DeMarcus Ware, J. J. Watt and others have been selected 11th overall. Most recently, the Bucs picks Hargreaves who turned in a pretty good 16 game start rookie season, picking off Drew Brees in the process.
Interestingly defense has been the priority with the 11th overall pick since 1980. Of the 37 picks since 1980, 23 have been on the defensive side of the ball. That’s 62%. Of those, the positions drafted most have been cornerback (9 or 24%), offensive tackle (7, 19%), and pass rusher/defensive end (6, 16%). With defensive end and cornerback being the Saints two biggest needs going into the draft, that’s a really good sign some the best prospects at those positions tend to fall to 11th overall.