It isn’t my place or my job to speak for all Saints fans, and I understand that, but after racking my brain I can only think of a SINGLE scenario this Super Bowl can play out in and I’m happy at the end of the game. For myself (and I’m sure many others) this was literally the worst possible match-up in the Super Bowl. It’s the hated, despised, and lowly dirty birds from Atlanta, vs the evil empire of Bill Bellichik and the Golden Boy of the NFL whose had success and glory handed to him on a silver platter (more on that later). It’s the team the Saints fanbase hates beyond all others going against the player who has been shoved down our throats and we have been told we HAVE to love for a decade. It’s nauseating.

If there is no good winner for this game (and lets be honest, there isn’t), then the only thing left is to look at the only scenario where everyone we hate loses. With that in mind there is none, zero, zilch, nada, no reason AT ALL to root for the Falcons. Ever. Period. The end. You don’t root for division rivals, and you DEFINITELY don’t root for the Falcons. Historically the Falcons are the Saints most heated rival, and the rivalry extends to the fanbases (which is evident on Twitter). Quite simply the two groups hate each other and to root for the other side is to betray yourself as a Saints fan (slight exaggeration here). The problem is that any scenario where Brady wins his 5 Super Bowl involves several months of hand wringing, worshiping, and a media storm that will awaken to proclaim him as the greatest football player in all of history and the greatest of all time (spoiler alert that’s his coach).

OK STOP SETTING THE STAGE AND JUST TELL US YOUR THEORY ALREADY!

Well you guys didn’t have to yell I was just getting there. The only scenario I believe that could possibly result with a satisfactory Super Bowl is a game where the Falcons get HOUSED by the Patriots, BUT Tom Brady has a bad game. Not possible you say? Hardly. Brady has had plenty of sub par and mediocre games in the playoffs, and while he is absolutely deserving of the title ‘legend’, he is far from the infallible demi-god that ESPN and NFL Network would like you believe he is. Take a look at his first 5 playoff runs.

In his first 5 years Brady won 3 Super Bowls, and had what would be statistically considered a ‘great’ game once (arguably twice) in that time frame. That isn’t to say that he didn’t contribute or play well in that time period, but the Tom Brady who won 3 Super Bowls was NOT the all time great he is today no matter what narrative they want to push. Even since his evolution into a true Titan of the position Brady has had some outright horrendous performances in the playoffs. Fortunately for him he has never once in his career had to win without Bill, a solid defense, and a complete roster around him that fits his needs. He’s always in a position to contend because the team around him is built to contend (that’s right folks….its a team game).

What would make this Super Bowl digestible is for Brady to play one of the worst games of his playoff career, but for the Patriots defense (which is quietly great once again) and running game (which the Falcons are susceptible to) to dominate and to house Atlanta by scoring on defense and through the running game. In this scenario Brady plays poorly, but his coach (the only GOAT in this game) dominates the opposition and his supporting cast rises to the occasion to deliver the win. If the Patriots can manage to dominate the Falcons (because that’s just more fun), without also growing the legend of Tom Brady then we can consider this Super Bowl a win. Under any other circumstance there is only one team I can root for….TEAM METEOR!!!!