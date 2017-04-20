Below is the leaked schedule, per numerous media outlets now. My first thoughts is this is a nightmare schedule early. To start on the road on Monday Night Football, then turn around and have to play the Patriots at home on a short week (when they played Thursday night and will have a lot more time to prepare) – then you have to go on the road twice more before the bye, including once to London. Three of the first four games are on the road, including one in London, with the lone home game being the Patriots. That’s just brutal.

The stretch from hosting the Bears to hosting the Panthers, though, is a really soft six week period. If the Saints can survive the first six games of the season and not be left for dead early, there will be an opportunity to climb into the thick of the standings at that point.

Week 1: Sept. 11 @ Vikings (MNF)

Week 2: Sept 17 vs. Patriots

Week 3: Sept 24 @ Panthers

Week 4: Oct. 1 @ Dolphins in London

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Oct 15 vs. Lions

Week 7: Oct 22 @ Packers

Week 8: Oct 29 vs. Bears

Week 9: Nov 5 vs. Buccaneers

Week 10: Nov 12 @ Bills

Week 11: Nov 19 vs. Washington

Week 12: Nov 26 @ Rams

Week 13: Dec 3 vs. Panthers

Week 14: Dec 7 @ Falcons (TNF)

Week 15: Dec 17 vs. Jets

Week 16: Dec 24 vs. Falcons

Week 17: Dec 31 @ Buccaneers