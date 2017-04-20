Below is the leaked schedule, per numerous media outlets now. My first thoughts is this is a nightmare schedule early. To start on the road on Monday Night Football, then turn around and have to play the Patriots at home on a short week (when they played Thursday night and will have a lot more time to prepare) – then you have to go on the road twice more before the bye, including once to London. Three of the first four games are on the road, including one in London, with the lone home game being the Patriots. That’s just brutal.
The stretch from hosting the Bears to hosting the Panthers, though, is a really soft six week period. If the Saints can survive the first six games of the season and not be left for dead early, there will be an opportunity to climb into the thick of the standings at that point.
Week 1: Sept. 11 @ Vikings (MNF)
Week 2: Sept 17 vs. Patriots
Week 3: Sept 24 @ Panthers
Week 4: Oct. 1 @ Dolphins in London
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: Oct 15 vs. Lions
Week 7: Oct 22 @ Packers
Week 8: Oct 29 vs. Bears
Week 9: Nov 5 vs. Buccaneers
Week 10: Nov 12 @ Bills
Week 11: Nov 19 vs. Washington
Week 12: Nov 26 @ Rams
Week 13: Dec 3 vs. Panthers
Week 14: Dec 7 @ Falcons (TNF)
Week 15: Dec 17 vs. Jets
Week 16: Dec 24 vs. Falcons
Week 17: Dec 31 @ Buccaneers