I saw someone on Twitter this week say “the one thing all these mock drafts prove is that no one has any idea who the Saints are taking at 11th overall”. I think it’s a fair statement. The team has a lot of needs, a lot of wants, and it’s also very hard to predict how things are going to transpire over the first ten picks. I feel pretty confident in saying the Saints will land one of these ten players below, though. Some probably won’t make it to 11 and some would feel like a reach, while other feel just about perfect. Either way, I give a 95% chance one of these ten guys will be the pick for the Saints if they keep the selection. There are guys that could inexplicably fall (Trubisky, Solomon Thomas, Jamal Adams, Garrett, Allen) that I didn’t include, and there are positions the Saints could shock us by taking (WR, OL, DT) but this list feels pretty spot on for now.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

Widely viewed as the best corner in this draft, Lattimore is probably gone before the Saints pick at 11. Even if he falls, there are so many good corners in the draft that the Saints may elect to address that position later and focus on other talent at this point. BUT, man is he a talent. He’s polished, complete, and just an unbelievable athlete. The biggest knock against him is the lack of playing time only becoming a full time starter this past season.

Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

The shoulder injury and the combine fiasco are two big things he has to answer for right now. The draft is already a big risk in general – but add possible character question marks and current injury? That may be too much to justify at 11. He could easily go earlier based on talent, though. And if he checks out in his interviews and the medical staff clears him, there’s certainly a lot to be excited about taking him at 11.

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

I would say Barnett is most represented in mocks for the Saints at 11. The need for a pass rusher is no secret and Barnett is one of the most complete pass rushers in the class. He also fits that 4-3DE spot left vacant by Paul Kruger perfectly. This pick would make a lot of sense.

Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

If Barnett is gone, he’s the next obvious fit. Or, the Saints may prefer him to Barnett. Barnett looks like the safer and more productive player in college, but Charlton has more size, power, and explosiveness. I think Charlton has both the higher ceiling and the lower floor compared to Barnett.

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

I doubt he falls to the Saints at 11 and even if he did, could they justify taking a running back when they have Mark Ingram and such needs on defense? I still have a hard time seeing this happen, but you have to at least consider if he’s there.

Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

Like Jamal Adams I was almost certain Hooker was going top 8 before this injury news hit. Hooker is still on schedule to be healthy by training camp, but sometimes an injury can scare teams from taking you in the top 10. I don’t think he falls, but it’s not impossible. If he does, the Saints might consider taking their second Ohio State safety in as many years.

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

I hope this doesn’t happen at 11 but you can’t rule it out either. The Saints are working out a lot of quarterbacks.

Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

Mel Kiper, Jr. had Reddick going to the Saints at 11 in his most recent mock. Reddick is a guy trending upward in a big way. He kind of reminds me of Khalil Mack in a way… guy from a smaller school that is just soaring up the projections with every day that passes.

Christian McCaffery, RB, Stanford

This feels like a reach, but man, I would love to see this guy in the Saints offense so much.

Whoever the Saints view as the #2 corner in the draft

This is my “1oth player”. I just don’t know exactly who it is. Depending on how you study the players, what you view the Saints as looking for, and if they land Malcolm Butler – the answer to this question changes. I would have said Sidney Jones of Washington was that guy until he injured his Achilles. But now, who is the #2 corner? It’s hard to separate Marlon Humphery, Quincy Wilson, Tre’Davious White, Gareon Conley, Teez Tabor. I doubt the Saints are taking any of these guys at 11th overall – but imagine if they don’t land Butler and Lattimore is gone? They might just reach.