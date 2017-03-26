RANKED

Trade Down* Derek Barnett Taco Charlton* Rueben Foster Haason Reddick*

Removed: Tim Williams, Solomon Thomas, and Sidney Jones

Added*: Taco Charlton, Haason Reddick, and Trade Down

Removed



Tim Williams – Defensive End – Alabama

Reasoning: When I put together my original list, I was not aware of the off-field issues. At the combine, Williams admitted to failing 7 drug tests during his time with Alabama. He’s also a smoker which may not seem like a major offense but it displays a lack of dedication to being a professional athlete. In addition to off-field concerns, he surprisingly tested poorly at the combine. Williams claim to fame is his explosive first step and overall athleticism but that was not apparent in combine testing drills. Saints are not a team to take character risks early in the draft so I removed him from consideration with the 11th pick. However, if he slides to the 2nd or 3rd round, the Saints will surely consider him in that range.

Solomon Thomas – Defensive End/Tackle – Stanford

Reasoning: Solomon Thomas has been removed from consideration for much different reasons than Tim Williams. Since I posted the original “5 Considerations with the 11th Overall Pick” article, Thomas’ stock has skyrocketed. It is believed he is in the mix as a top 5 pick. On top of that, he killed it at the combine posting similar or better times to Tim Williams despite being 40lbs heavier. As much I’d love for him to fall to the Saints at 11, I just don’t see that happening at this point in time.

Sidney Jones – Cornerback – Washington

Reasoning: The reasoning behind Sidney Jones’ removal from this list should be obvious. During his pro-day workout, Jones suffered a devastating torn Achilles tendon. This injury has the potential of dropping him all the way to the 3rd round. It is a tragic situation for a sure-fire first round talent and my favorite corner in this draft.

Added

Taco Charlton – Defensive End – Michigan

Summary: There is a lot of buzz building for Taco Charlton. I have heard that Saints’ scouts have him rated higher than Derek Barnett and Solomon Thomas. Although Taco possesses intriguing length and uses good technique when setting the edge, I am certainly not ready to value him over Barnett or Thomas. Taco’s lack of athleticism likely has him manning the base end position currently occupied by Cameron Jordan. As for his fit with the Saints, I’m skeptical. He has a lot of potential but 11th overall is just a little rich for me.

Haason Reddick – Edge/Linebacker – Temple

Summary: Hands down, one of my favorite players in this draft class. Reddick primarily played defensive end in college but due to his immense athleticism and smaller stature, he will be asked to make the transition to linebacker. At the Senior Bowl, Reddick put on a clinic dominating in pass rush drills and even holding his own in coverage drills. His previous experience playing safety really shows up when he is moving around in coverage. As one of the most athletic players in the draft, he is a worthy gamble at 11th overall. He may not be the most refined player right now, but he has the highest ceiling of any player on this list. Currently, the Saints’ limitations on defense include but are not limited to: rushing the passer, overall athleticism at linebacker, and coverage… Why not take a chance on a player that has the potential to excel in all those areas?

TRADE DOWN

Summary: Looking at the distribution of value through the first 3 rounds of this draft, it would be in the Saints’ best interest to trade down. Acquiring as many 2nd and 3rd round picks would be ideal. On top of that, the group of players that will likely be available at the 11th pick may not be valued that highly. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk described a scenario where the Saints could make multiple trades and end up with the 31st pick in the 1st round. Since the Falcons possess the 31st pick after blowing a 25 point lead in the Superbowl, I highly doubt they would be a willing trade partner with the Saints. However, if the Saints could land somewhere in the 27-30 pick range, they could then sign Malcolm Butler to an offer sheet while keeping all the extra picks collected from the multiple trades down. However, trading down is a foreign concept to Loomis and company so I wouldn’t expect this scenario to play out. It’s a nice thought, though…