WE HAVE SURVIVED THE OFFSEASON! Training camp has arrived. Andrew explains why retired from blogging and the boys pick one Saints player to make the pro bowl in exchange for 1 player going on IR by playing Wheel of Injury!

In news that was totally expected Willie Snead signed his tender and Dannel Ellerbe starts camp injured.

Also vote in the most important poll we have ever done.

