With free agency less than two weeks away the New Orleans Saints will try to do what they can during free agency to address some needs that head coach Sean Payton called a “must” with one of those being the cornerback position.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan also had mentioned weeks ago that he too hopes the Saints will be able to add to help at corner and in a very tongue and cheek manner told NOLA.com’s Josh Katzenstein, “I’ll take two corners.”

Obviously there are two other glaring holes to fill in an edge rusher and offensive guard, but the Saints won’t be able to shell out major money and grab a high contributor at all three with only $30 million projected to be there salary cap number.

If they’re lucky they’d be able to grab a major player at one position and a second level talent at the other two.

Pass rushers will be limited in supply even before players like Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones are franchise tagged(which team president Michael Bidwill said will happen) and is a strong possibility to happen with Saints fan favorite target in L.A. Chargers Melvin Ingram.

That leaves New Orleans having to shell out some major cash for the likes of New York Giants Jason Pierre-Paul who, according to an article by SB Nation’s Big Cat Country , hints the Jacksonville Jaguars making a run at especially now that his former head coach Tom Coughlin is over football operations for the team.

Oh yeah….and as noted in the article, they have double the cap room the Saints have which JPP hasn’t been bashful about saying he wants to get paid on his next contract.

Offensive guard will be another position that will make money rain from the sky and Dallas Cowboys Ronald Leary is the current darling that Who Dats are looking to, although I am leaning towards Detroit Lions Larry Warford.

Cornerbacks like Houston Texans A.J. Bouye, L.A. Rams Trumaine Johnson, and Buffalo Bills Stephon Gilmore will break the bank in free agency, if they don’t get franchised tagged, with contracts that more than likely will go beyond $12 million a year.

With trying to save money to bolster certain positions, could the Saints be in line to trade for a veteran corner instead of shopping for one in free agency?

According to NFL Draft Bites, one idea that was expressed was for the Saints to trade for someone like Denver Broncos Aqib Talib going into the season.

To be honest when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded him along with a seventh round pick to the New England Patriots for a fourth round pick in return back in 2012, I wished the Saints could have worked it out for him despite the known “baggage” he carried.

Fast forward to 2014 and I wanted the Saints to grab him in free agency but Talib ended up signing with the Denver Broncos on a 6 yr/$57 million dollar deal.

In June 2016 Talib was determined to have shot himself in the leg after an investigation by police in Dallas although initially he claimed he didn’t know who did it.

The Broncos were reported in September 2016 to be seeking a trade partner for the talented but troubled corner according to ESPN even though general manager John Elway denied it.

While in the past I would have liked Talib and thought maybe Payton could have kept his troubles in check, I don’t believe the gamble would be worth it especially with this being a crucial season for all concerned in the Saints organization.

Talib’s last four seasons have seen him snag 14 of his 33 career interceptions with 3 returned for touchdowns and while the team could use him, a continued NFL investigation into the shooting and possible looming punishment from the league will and should keep the Saints away.

One trade that New Orleans could make for a corner is one that almost happened before the trade deadline last season according to Saints and NFL draft analyst Mike Detillier.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder back on November 1st, the Saints “made a play” for Cleveland Browns corner Joe Haden but Werder cited sources saying the asking price was “too high”.

Likely the asking price was in reference to a draft pick or picks that the Saints would have to give up either in the upcoming draft, 2018 draft, or both.

In a recent segment on WWL 870 AM’s Double Coverage with Kristian Garic, Detillier feels that the Saints may try again to acquire Haden via a trade stating that if “the Browns were looking to trade Joe Haden last October, they’re looking to trade him in March.”

Both he and Garic agreed that the Browns may not get as much in return for a trade this go around with Detillier mentioning a 2018 pick as acceptable compensation.

The glaring issues that stick out for Haden are his last two seasons that limited him to 18 total games, a recent groin surgery in January, and a contract that has three years remaining with these base salaries according to OverTheCap.com:

2017 base salary of $11.1 million with $4 million guaranteed

2018 base salary of $11.1 million

2019 base salary of $10.4 million

While these numbers could make you nervous, general manager Mickey Loomis is well known for his magical pen and numbers manipulation.

Plus it’s worth noting that even though Haden was dealing with groin injuries last season he still managed to snag three interceptions along the way.

News on Thursday that the Buccaneers released veteran Alterraun Verner may have peaked the interest of the Saints as well but don’t rule out the possibility of a trade brewing in the winds either as free agency draws near.