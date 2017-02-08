No one knows for sure which NBA players will be traded at the Feb. 23 deadline, but we have a pretty good idea based on all the reports we’ve been hearing for the last few months.

The following players seem likely to be traded before the deadline because they have been consistently mentioned in trade rumors as of late and trading them makes sense for the teams they play for. This year’s crop of potential trade candidates has a few big names, but most of these players have fallen out of favor with their current teams and will be looking to start anew elsewhere.

PJ Tucker, G-F, Phoenix Suns

According to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, Tucker is “garnering a lot of interest from contending teams.” He lists the Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks as teams interested in acquiring the lockdown defender who is in the final year of his contract. The Clippers reportedly offered a second-round pick for Tucker, but Suns GM Ryan McDonough said the team isn’t interested in acquiring second-round picks, which can only mean Phoenix is holding out for a first-rounder.

Ricky Rubio, PG, Minnesota Timberwolves

Rubio’s days in Minnesota have been numbered since the team drafted Providence’s Kris Dunn with the fifth overall pick last June. So, it comes as no surprise to hear that the Timberwolves are actively shopping Rubio ahead of the trade deadline, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski. In return for Rubio, Minnesota is seeking a bridge to start in the short term, but who’ll ultimately give way to Dunn to become the long-term starter. Rubio, a reliable playmaker, is currently averaging the fifth-most assists in the league with 8.2 per game.

Jusuf Nurkic, C, Denver Nuggets

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Nuggets couldn’t accommodate both Nurkic and Nikola Jokic in the same frontcourt, so the team is trying to trade Nurkic, in the hope that the Bosnian big man gets a fresh start elsewhere. Nurkic lost his starting job due to the outstanding play of Jokic, but the 22-year-old center might be able to land a starting gig on another team. In 18.1 minutes per game this season, Nurkic is averaging 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Andrew Bogut, C, Dallas Mavericks

With his contract set to expire after this season, Bogut’s trade value is high despite the fact that he has played only 25 of the Mavericks’ 52 games. He’s a good rebounder and defender, so teams looking for help on the boards and on defense will be interested in acquiring the 32-year-old center. Both Bogut and Dirk Nowitzki didn’t click as a pairing in the same frontcourt, and Bogut has said he doesn’t see himself hanging around in Dallas, so it makes sense for the Mavericks to get a deal done.

Nikola Vucevic, C, Orlando Magic

After acquiring free agent Bismarck Biyombo in the offseason, the Magic appear to be interested in moving Vucevic ahead of the trade deadline. Orlando reportedly tried to engage the Miami Heat on a potential deal for Goran Dragic, offering Vucevic and a first-round pick for the point guard. The Magic also talked to the Boston Celtics about a potential deal involving the 26-year-old center, according to CSNNE.com. Vucevic’s minutes and points per game are down from a year ago, but he’s still a productive player in the low post.

Jahlil Okafor, C, Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have been shopping Okafor and Nerlens Noel for some time, in the hope of clearing the logjam in the frontcourt. The New Orleans Pelicans, according to Sam Amick of USA Today Sports, recently engaged the 76ers in trade talks to acquire Okafor, who looks to be the odd man out in Philadelphia. The former third overall pick is averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 23.1 minutes per game.

Serge Ibaka, F, Orlando Magic

This is somewhat surprising because Orlando just added Ibaka this past summer, but Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported that the Magic “have picked up their attempts” to move the 27-year-old forward ahead of the trade deadline. Ibaka has been a productive player for Orlando, but his contract expires after this season, and he can leave in free agency for nothing. Finding a trade partner for a rental player will be difficult, but Ibaka has played well enough to possibly garner interest from contending teams.

Wilson Chandler, F, Denver Nuggets

Chandler reportedly wants out of Denver, according to USA Today Sports. Despite having a career year, the 29-year-old forward has fallen out of the starting rotation and is frustrated with his role, which could force the Nuggets to find him a trade to another team. However, the Nuggets currently hold the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, and they may be hesitant to deal one of their better bench players. It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out as the trade deadline gets closer.

Carmelo Anthony, F, New York Knicks

No matter what the rumors might say about Anthony and a potential trade, the important thing to remember is that he’s in control. With a no-trade clause in his contract, Anthony decides if he wants to be dealt and to what team. The Knicks have reportedly reached out to the Celtics, Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers about a trade for the nine-time All-Star. The feud between Anthony and Knicks President Phil Jackson continues to be a distraction for the team. The only way this gets better for both sides is if they agree to part ways via trade.

Paul Millsap, F, Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks may have pulled Millsap off the trade market, but some teams aren’t buying it. In fact, ESPN’s Stein notes that Millsap “might still prove to be the biggest name in play between now and Feb. 23.” Atlanta risks losing the four-time All-Star in free agency this summer, so there’s a motive for trading him. On the other hand, the Hawks might still believe they can go far in the playoffs with Millsap and the current roster.

What happens with Millsap at the trade deadline all depends on the thinking of the front office. Do they really want to tear down the roster midseason and start planning for the future? We’ll see in a couple of weeks.