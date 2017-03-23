With the NBA playoffs beginning next month, we’re taking a look at the 10 X-factors vital to their teams during the postseason.

These are the players that might be unknown to casual NBA fans, but they can help decide the outcome of a game. Here they are in no particular order:

Bojan Bogdanovic, Washington Wizards

The Wizards were smart to trade for Bogdanovic last month. In 16 appearances, he is averaging a career-high 14.6 points while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 42 percent from behind the arc. Not to mention he has scored 27 or more points in three games this month.

As the first player off the bench for the Wizards, Bogdanovic is going to help Washington match the offensive firepower of other teams in the playoffs.

P.J. Tucker, Toronto Raptors

The road to the NBA Finals will likely go through Cleveland in the Eastern Conference, so the Raptors prepared by trading for Tucker last month. In fact, ESPN’s Marc J. Spears said in a tweet on the day of the trade that the Tucker move was with LeBron James in mind.

Really like Raptors not only adding Serge Ibaka recently, but brawny versatile defender P.J. Tucker today. P.J. move was with LeBron in mind — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 23, 2017

The 31-year-old can guard multiple positions and he’s not a bad rebounder either. Tucker, who averages 5.9 rebounds on the season, pulled down 12 rebounds in a win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

Ersan Ilyasova, Atlanta Hawks

After getting traded twice this season, Ilyasova has finally found a home in Atlanta, where he is the team’s leading bench scorer with 10.1 points per game. He’s also helping out on the glass with 4.9 rebounds per game.

As a stretch four, Ilyasova helps space the floor for the Hawks, and he can shoot the 3-ball at a high clip. In 15 appearances with the Hawks, Ilyasova has connected on 21 of his 46 attempts from deep for a healthy 45.7 percent. Anytime you get a big man who can shoot from distance, it’s bound to create problems on defense, and that’s what Ilyasova brings to Atlanta in the playoffs.

James Johnson, Miami Heat

In addition to his toughness and leadership, Johnson is a jack-of-all-trades kind of player for the Heat. On the offensive end of the floor, he gives Miami scoring off the bench at 12.3 points per game while also being able to shoot the 3-ball at 34.6 percent.

On the defensive end of the floor, Johnson grabs 4.8 rebounds per game and averages 1.1 blocks. In fact, this has been one of his best seasons as a shot-blocker. He has 74 blocks on the season, 10 away from his personal best.

Johnson does it all for the Heat, which is why he is so important to their playoff hopes.

Austin Rivers, Los Angeles Clippers

This season has been a career year for Rivers. The 24-year-old son of Clippers coach Doc Rivers is averaging 12.2 points while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from behind the arc.

When Chris Paul missed 14 straight games after undergoing surgery on his thumb, it was Rivers who stepped up and helped the Clippers stay afloat during the star point guard’s absence. Not only is he a reliable backup for Paul, but he’s also another effective bench-scoring option for Los Angeles in addition to three-time reigning Sixth man of the Year award winner Jamal Crawford.

Trevor Ariza, Houston Rockets

Lou Williams might have been the pick here because he’s easily one of the best sixth men in the game, but Ariza brings a lot more to the table than scoring. In addition to averaging 11.5 points and shooting 35.1 percent from behind the arc, Ariza is a lockdown defender and a decent rebounder at his position.

When the Rockets take on some of the top teams in the Western Conference, they’re going to need Ariza’s defense every night during a seven-game series. The 31-year-old also has a wealth of playoff experience, so he’s dependable in big games.

Patty Mills, San Antonio Spurs

With Tony Parker suffering from back problems late in the season, Mills has played extended minutes this month, and he might be asked to play more during the postseason as well if Parker’s back problems linger. That said, Mills is an important player for the Spurs, one who averages 9.8 points and 3.5 assists over 22 minutes per game.

You could pick any one of the Spurs’ bench players to be their X-factor because they have so many good veterans to choose from, but Mills could be huge during the postseason if Parker’s playing time is limited.

Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

Monday’s game against the Wizards is a perfect example of how Smart can be a game-changer. With under two minutes to play and the Celtics leading 108-100, Smart helped seal the victory with plays on both ends of the floor.

First, he backed down the bigger Bogdanovic in the post and made a tough basket to extend the lead, then he blocked Bogdanovic’s shot on the other end and was fouled after he grabbed the rebound, leading to two free throws for the backup point guard. In a span of nine seconds, Smart contributed four points and shut the door on the Wizards. It’s sequences like that which make him vital to the Celtics.

Smart is averaging 10.7 points, 4.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals this season, his best numbers so far with the Celtics.

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

The most talked about players for Rookie of the Year are Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and Malcolm Brogdon, but Murray has been heating up and deserves at least some consideration for the award. The No. 7 overall pick is averaging 13.1 points in the month of March, and his Nuggets currently hold the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoff picture.

The Nuggets are in for an uphill battle against the top-seeded team in the West if they make the playoffs. But with one of the highest-scoring benches in the NBA, they should put up a fight against either Golden State or San Antonio.

Murray is getting hot at the right time for Denver. He has scored in double figures in eight straight games.

C.J. Miles, Indiana Pacers

Most teams that play the Pacers tend to focus on Paul George so much that they forget all about Miles, who has been a top-20 3-point shooter this season. The veteran forward is shooting a career-high 41.5 percent from behind the arc while averaging 10.7 points.

But Miles is more than just a good perimeter shooter for the Pacers. He’s also one of their better defenders. If you take into account everything that Miles does on the court, it’s easy to see why he’s Indiana’s X-factor.

The question is: Will he show up during the postseason? In seven playoff games last season, Miles averaged a mere 3.4 points off the bench. That should change now that he’s a starter.

About Marcelo Villa

Marcelo is an associate editor at The Sports Daily, and has covered the San Diego Chargers for Bleacher Report. He also writes for Sportsdirect Inc.

Email Twitter