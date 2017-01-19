Super Bowl rings can be elusive. Several players who will suit up in Sunday’s conference championship games have accomplished a lot in their careers but are missing the ultimate prize.

The Packers visit the Falcons Sunday in the NFC championship game and the Steelers visit the Patriots in the AFC championship game. Both visiting teams in those games are getting antsy to end championship droughts that have lasted for the better part of the a decade. One home team won a Super Bowl just two years ago, and the other has never won a Super Bowl.

None of the following players have won a Super Bowl, and it’s one of the few things they haven’t done.

No. 10: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix did all he could to get the Packers to the Super Bowl two years ago.

Clinton-Dix intercepted two passes, returning them for a total of 53 yards, in the Packers’ 28-22 overtime loss to the Seahawks in the 2014 NFC championship game at Seattle. The Packers blew a 19-7 lead in that game with four minutes left.

Clinton-Dix was a rookie in 2014, but there was no guarantee he or his teammates would get that close to the Super Bowl again. This season, Clinton-Dix has helped the Packers get back to the NFC title game with his first Pro Bowl season.

The safety taken with the 21st pick in the 2014 draft had a career-high five interceptions this season. Three of them have come during the Packers’ eight-game winning streak.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is one of only two defenders at any position in the entire league to play every defensive snap this year. (Source: @PFF) — Packerpedia (@Packerpedia) January 18, 2017

According to Pro Football Reference, Clinton-Dix did miss one snap. What matters is Clinton-Dix doesn’t rest much, and don’t expect him or the Packers to rest as they try to complete their unfinished business from two years ago.

No. 9: DeAngelo Williams

DeAngelo Williams is in his second year in Pittsburgh as the Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell insurance policy.

The Steelers submitted a claim on that policy last season when Bell was suspended for the first two games and then when Vontaze Burfict tore up his knee in Week 8, and Williams ran for 907 yards and tied for the league lead with 11 touchdowns. He ran for more than 100 yards four times in Bell’s absence, but was injured in Week 17 and unavailable in the playoffs.

Despite being without Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell, the Steelers came within three minutes of beating the Broncos in the AFC divisional playoffs last year. Even Williams would have made a huge difference.

Drafted in the first round by the Panthers in 2006, the 33-year-old Williams ran for 1,515 yards in 2008 and led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns. He followed that up with his only other 1,000-yard season. His 8,096 career rushing yards are seventh on the active list.

This is Williams’ fourth straight playoff appearance. He only has 108 career postseason rushing yards because most of his playoff games have come past his prime. Even if he doesn’t touch the ball much Sunday or in the Super Bowl if the Steelers make it that far, he still made his mark this season with 258 rushing yards in the first three games when Bell was suspended.

No. 8: Randall Cobb

Randall Cobb has a knack for picking up the slack when Jordy Nelson is injured, and he’s proving it this postseason.

Cobb caught five passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns, including a Hail Mary, in the Packers’ 38-13 wild-card win over the Giants. He caught seven more passes for 62 yards in the Packers’ epic 34-31 upset at Dallas on Sunday.

The Packers were without Nelson for all of 2015, and Cobb led the team with 79 catches. The year before, he caught 91 passes, 12 for touchdowns, and made his only Pro Bowl.

Randall Cobb hasn't dropped a pass for the Packers since last year's NFC Divisional Round game. — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) January 10, 2017

Cobb is without a ring because the Packers drafted him three months after they won their last Super Bowl, taking him in the second round of the 2011 draft. He was the 64th pick because the Packers had the last pick in each round, but he’s turned out to be the best pick of that Packers draft.

No. 7: Alex Mack

Unlike many of the players he’ll be opposing in the NFC championship game on Sunday, Falcons center Alex Mack hasn’t come tantalizingly close to reaching the Super Bowl only to suffer heartbreak.

That’s because Mack spent the first seven games of his career with the Browns and never came close to making the playoffs.

The Falcons seemed to be heading toward the playoffs last season after a 6-1 start, but stumbled and finished 8-8. One of the things they did about that was sign Mack in free agency, and Mack made his fourth Pro Bowl this season. With Mack snapping the ball to him, Matt Ryan has had a career year, and Mack helped him throw three touchdowns without an interception in the Packers’ 36-20 divisional win over the Seahawks.

For the 7th time in his last 10 games, Alex Mack didn't allow a pressure. — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) January 15, 2017

If Mack keeps that up, he’ll have a decent chance at a Super Bowl ring that he only could have imagined in his wildest dreams at this time last year.

No. 6: Julio Jones

Julio Jones is one of two elite receivers still playing who is seeking his first Super Bowl ring.

Jones’ 136 receptions last year was tied for the second-most in a single season in NFL history and his 1,871 receiving yards led the league. He was third in both categories with 104 catches and 1,593 receiving yards in 2014.

This season, Jones is second in the league with 1,409 receiving yards but only needed 83 catches to amass that many yards thanks to a 300-yard receiving game in a Week 4 win over Carolina.

Jones has been inconsistent, with a two-catch game and a three-catch game this season. But if the Falcons beat the Packers, and Jones puts together in Houston the kind of game he put together against the Panthers, he could be going to Disney World.

No. 5: Maurkice Pouncey

Maurkice Pouncey is another one of the NFL’s top centers chasing his first Super Bowl ring. He was the Steelers’ first-round pick in 2010 and he helped get the Steelers to Super Bowl XLV in his rookie season. The problem was he didn’t play in the big game because he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the AFC championship game.

So Pouncey is looking for his first title as well as his first taste of the Super Bowl.

Pouncey missed the 2015 season and all but the first few plays of the 2013 season with injuries, but he’s made the Pro Bowl all five seasons that he’s played. Now that the Cowboys have been eliminated, Pouncey is at the heart of the league’s best remaining offensive line. Ben Roethlisberger was sacked a career-low 17 times this season.

Pouncey carries on a rich tradition of Steelers centers. Over a span of four decades, the position has been manned by Hall of Famers Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson and All-Pro Jeff Hartings. Dawson is the only one of the three without a ring, but he did play in Super Bowl XXX.

A two-time All-Pro, Pouncey can have something else in common with his predecessors if the offensive line steers the Steelers to their 10th and 11th consecutive wins.

No. 4: Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell had never even played in postseason game before this season. Injuries ended his season last year and the year before.

For the Steelers, it’s been worth the wait. In both playoff games, Bell has broken franchise records for rushing yards in a postseason game. He gained 167 yards in the Steelers’ wild-card win over the Dolphins and topped that with 170 in their divisional win over the Chiefs.

Bell has run for more than 100 yards in seven of his last eight games, totalling 1,172. That would put him on pace for 2,344 over a full season. Eric Dickerson’s all-time record is 2,105.

RT @SI_PeterKing: In last 7 games Le’Veon Bell rushed for 1,002 yards.

In the best 7-game stretch of his career, Emmitt Smith rushed for 860 — Daniel Scifo (@DMScifo) January 9, 2017

Bell set the Steelers’ record for rushing yards in a game with 236 in Week 14 at Buffalo. This stretch of dominance began at the same time the Steelers’ nine-game winning streak began. Bell has been the engine of the Steelers’ offense and often the best player on the field.

No. 3: Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan is the only quarterback among the final four without a Super Bowl ring.

Reporter reminded Matt Ryan he was the only QB in the conference championships that didn't have a Super Bowl ring: Ryan's response: "Yet." — Knox Bardeen (@knoxbardeen) January 18, 2017

The third overall draft pick in 2008, Ryan threw his first career pass for a 62-yard touchdown to Michael Jenkins. Winning a championship, or even getting to a Super Bowl, hasn’t been nearly as easy for Ryan.

The Falcons ended a three-year playoff drought this season. Because of that absence, Ryan has sort of been lost in the shuffle recently in conversations about the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

This year, he’s an MVP candidate. He’s thrown a career-high 38 touchdown passes and a career-low seven interceptions. He added three touchdown passes without a pick in the Falcons’ 36-20 win over the Seahawks in the divisional playoffs.

To get that ring, however, Ryan will have to beat teams not named Seahawks. He’s 2-4 in the postseason with both wins coming at home against Seattle.

In 2012, the Falcons lost to the 49ers at home in the NFC championship game.

One of the reasons Ryan’s counterpart, Aaron Rodgers, has a ring and he doesn’t is because the Packers came to Atlanta and whipped the top-seeded Falcons 48-21 in the 2010 divisional playoffs on the way to winning Super Bowl XLV.

On Sunday, Ryan and the Falcons get another shot at the visiting Packers.

No. 2: Antonio Brown

Not many people without a dog in the fight are pulling for Antonio Brown to win his first Super Bowl ring after the stunt he pulled in the Steelers’ locker room Sunday night in Kansas City.

An argument could be made that the Steelers’ championship hopes rest more on teammate Le’Veon Bell’s shoulders than they do on Brown’s.

However, Brown’s body of work still ranks ahead of Bell’s. He has fewer equals around the league at his position than does Bell. Over the last four years, he’s led the league in receptions twice and he’s been second twice. His 481 catches since 2013 is an NFL record for a four-year span.

Brown also has been in the league longer than Bell and has more playoff experience. If the Steelers didn’t get a first down leading 18-16 with two minutes left at Kansas City Sunday, they’d have punted from inside their own 20 and the Chiefs would have been within spitting distance of field goal range. But Brown saved the Steelers’ bacon with that seven-yard reception, and it wasn’t his first rodeo.

That play was similar, probably the same call, to the play in the 2010 AFC championship game in which Roethlisberger rolled to his right on third-and-6 with two minutes left and the Steelers leading the Jets 24-19. He found Brown for 14 yards, Rex Ryan slammed his headset to the ground and the Steelers were on their way to the Super Bowl.

Brown was a sixth-round pick in the 2010 draft, the year the Steelers took Maurkice Pouncey in the first round. Bell came three years later. Because of injuries, Pouncey and Bell have combined to play in seven postseason games while Brown has played in eight. All three have been working toward their first ring, but Brown has paid his playoff dues more than the other two.

No. 1: Julius Peppers

Julius Peppers told ESPN that he doesn’t want the Packers’ playoff run to be about him. He’s just been quietly showing that he can still play football.

Peppers, who turned 37 Wednesday, had 7.5 sacks for the Packers this season and one sack in the Packers’ wild-card win over the Giants.

The 15-year veteran has been among the league’s top 10 in sacks six times but never higher than fifth. That consistency has added up to 143.5 career sacks, the most among active players and fifth all-time.

A Super Bowl ring is the one missing piece in Peppers’ Hall of Fame-caliber career. In his second season, the Panthers lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Since then, Peppers has reached three conference championship games and lost each time, once with the Panthers in 2005, once with the Bears in 2010 and once with the Packers in 2014. The most recent was a soul-crushing, 28-22 overtime defeat in which the Packers blew a 19-7 lead with four minutes left in Seattle.

Capers on Julius Peppers: He still sits in the front row in meetings & takes notes. He's a great example to the younger guys. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 12, 2017

Even if Peppers doesn’t want the sentimental spotlight to be on him, it sure seems like he’s dying for that ring.