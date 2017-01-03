The NFL playoffs give the game’s biggest names the opportunity to shine, but also provide the ideal setting for young players to break out as the next batch of stars.

Here are 10 players to watch in the 2016 NFL playoffs, as they have the skill set and opportunity to emerge as breakout stars.

RB Zach Zenner, Detroit Lions

Rarely used during the first 14 games of the 2016 season, Zenner exploded onto the scene as a productive answer to the Lions’ problem at running back during Weeks 16 and 17.

Zenner gained 202 total yards over Detroit’s final two games against the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, including 136 rushing yards on just 32 carries (4.25 per carry). He also looked proficient as a receiver (six catches for 66 yards) and as a pass protector for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Lions really need Zenner to keep rolling in the postseason, especially with a daunting trip to play the Seahawks in Seattle. Stafford can’t do it alone against one of the NFL’s best defenses, playing in one of the most hostile road environments.

RB Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons’ dynamic offense has established stars at skill positions, including quarterback (Matt Ryan), running back (Devonta Freeman) and receiver (Julio Jones), but don’t forget about Tevin Coleman, the team’s explosive backup running back.

The second-year playmaker turned 118 carries and 31 receptions into 941 total yards and 11 total touchdowns in 2016. He also produced 13 plays over 20 yards, including a rushing score of 55 yards and a receiving score of 31 yards. Coleman is capable of providing the Falcons with a spark in a big moment this postseason.

LB Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Defensive end Vic Beasley Jr. (NFL-high 15.5 sacks in 2016) has powered the revival of the Falcons’ defense, but Jones—a rookie inside linebacker from LSU—also deserves credit for the turnaround. He led the Falcons defense with 108 tackles this season, while also providing five tackles for losses, 11 passes defended, three interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and one forced fumble.

He hasn’t been perfect, but the rookie always seems to find a way to make a big play. The Falcons will need Jones to be very good in the postseason, especially with other prolific offenses in the NFC (such as the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers) capable of making things difficult on the young linebacker.

DE David Irving, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are stacked with playmakers on offense, but getting to the Super Bowl also requires big plays to be made on the defensive side of the ball as well.

That leads us to Irving, who has emerged as a legitimate pass-rusher for the Cowboys late in the 2016 season. An undrafted defensive end in 2015, Irving has produced four sacks, five passes defended and four forced fumbles in a limited role for the Dallas defense this season. He’s really come on late, with three sacks and a forced fumble over the final three games.

A team’s ability to rush the passer remains one of the biggest factors in winning in the playoffs. Irving could provide the Cowboys with the game-changing rusher they desperately need to beat the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford or Eli Manning in the NFC.

RB Ty Montgomery, Green Bay Packers

The Packers ran the table to win the NFC North, largely thanks to some legendary performances from quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the final six games. But he had help from some of his friends, including the Packers’ innovative solution at running back (Montgomery).

A converted receiver who has now found his role as a running back, Montgomery produced 312 rushing yards, 108 receiving yards and three touchdowns over Green Bay’s six-game win streak. He looked more comfortable running the ball each week, and few offenses in the playoffs have such a unique receiving weapon out the backfield.

The Packers are entering the postseason with a red-hot quarterback leading a red-hot offense. Montgomery can make sure Green Bay stays hot, even if a good defensive team like the New York Giants figures out a way to better contain Rodgers.

LB Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs will become a serious challenger to the Patriots in the AFC if Kansas City’s pass rush can get going in the postseason.

Justin Houston should be back after missing the final three games, and Tamba Hali has the veteran experience to pressure opposing quarterbacks, even in a limited role. However, the Chiefs’ pass rush could get to another level if Ford—who finished with 10.0 sacks in 2016—can get back on track and give the defense another prolific rusher coming off the edge.

Despite finishing with double-digit sacks, Ford didn’t record a sack over his final six games this season. The Chiefs could make a Super Bowl run if he rushes the passer like he did earlier in 2016.

WR Paul Richardson, Seattle Seahawks

With Tyler Lockett now on injured reserve after suffering a broken leg, the Seahawks need Richardson to step up in a big way. The team is not having the level of success they’re used to achieving on the ground, and Wilson needs all the help he can get as far as weapons in the passing game.

This gives Richardson—a former second-round pick who the team had high expectations for—the perfect opportunity to step up and become an x-factor. So far, he’s been efficient as the Seahawks have attempted to work him into the offense in the last two games. He’s hauled in eight catches on 12 targets, totaling 82 yards (one touchdown).

Standing six feet tall, Richardson is a solid target in the red zone, and can help the team finish drives—an area they’ve struggled in this season.

WR Malcolm Mitchell, New England Patriots

There’s currently a lot of talk about Michael Floyd’s potential impact for the postseason, but Mitchell could just as easily become a household name as Tom Brady and the Patriots attempt to play in another Super Bowl.

A rookie receiver from the University of Georgia, Mitchell caught only 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2016. However, he saved his biggest contribution for late in the season. Over his final seven games, Mitchell caught 25 passes for 306 yards and four scores—proving Brady has trust in his rookie receiver. That trust could go a long way in the postseason, especially with Brady lacking tight end Rob Gronkowski.

RB Paul Perkins, New York Giants

The Giants are another team entering the playoffs after finding an answer at running back late in the season.

Rashad Jennings started 12 games for New York, but he averaged only 3.3 yards per carry. The Giants eventually turned to Perkins—a rookie from UCLA—and the ground game finally sparked to life. New York averaged 120.5 rushing yards per game over the final four games, with Perkins—who rushed 62 times for 271 yards during that stretch—carrying the load.

The Giants are still heading to the postseason with issues on offense, but Manning won’t have to go to Lambeau Field and beat the Packers by himself if Perkins can keep producing on the ground.

LB Bud Dupree, Pittsburgh Steelers

The fate of the Steelers’ postseason run might depend on their defense, and there’s no better way to mask issues on that side of the ball than with an emerging pass rush.

A first-round pick by the Steelers in 2015, Dupree spent the first nine games of the 2016 season on injured reserve. Since returning, Dupree has delivered 4.5 sacks—with all 4.5 coming over the last four games.

The Steelers have everything they need on offense to go deep in the playoffs. Pittsburgh can get to the Super Bowl if Dupree and the defense step up during the time of year that the games matter most.