You can’t make this stuff up—the man who stole Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys showed them off to a fan.

The fan, Dylan Wagner, of Seattle, turned around and passed the information to the feds.

Wagner had done business with Martin Mauricio Ortega in the past and the two shared pictures of their sports memorabilia collections. Wagner, though, noticed something strange.

WCVB in Boston shared his quotes:

“Right at the front of his collection, he had the Tom Super Bowl 49 jersey,” Wagner said. “I thought that was crazy, and I asked him how he got it, and he said, ‘It was a long story,’ and he would tell me later.”

Wagner eventually reached out to a friend within the Boston ATF:

“I was like, ‘Holy crap. I know this guy,’” Wagner said. “I sent everything I had to Chris, and I reached out to a few different agencies. I didn’t get very far with them because they were overwhelmed with tips.”

The rest is history. Wagner’s tips helped the FBI recover the jerseys. It’s a heartwarming story and an apt ending for a guy who decided it was a smart idea to steal jerseys while cameras were watching.

Rest assured Wagner will have a few nice pieces of Brady memorabilia headed his way.

The best part? Wagner is a proud Patriots fan.

About Chris Roling

Chris is an Ohio University E.W. Scripps School of Journalism graduate and associate editor here at TSD. He also covers breaking news and the NFL at Bleacher Report and resides in Athens (OH) with his wife and two dogs.

Email Twitter