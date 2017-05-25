The 2017 NBA Playoffs have been saddled with a tremendous amount of scrutiny due to lopsided wins and what seems to be a predictable NBA Finals matchup. While fans are in an uproar, they are also missing the greatness that is the 2017 NBA Finals.

Insert yourself into a conversation about the progression of the 2017 NBA Playoffs and you will most likely hear several negative takes. Blowout wins, level of competition on the court, lack of close series and an NBA Finals matchup that was predicted months ago, are all reasons that the 2017 NBA Playoffs are being considered hot garbage by many.

While some of the abovementioned items have resulted in a lackluster series or two, overall the 2017 NBA Playoffs have been fantastic. The issue is that the playoffs haven’t been fantastic in the traditional sense of the word.

First off, the 2017 NBA Playoffs have featured four games in which a team has won by 30 or more points. The 2016 NBA Playoffs featured 10 such results, some people seem to not realize that. The 2017 NBA Playoffs have seen 13 series through completion thus far. Of the 13 series, seven of them have gone at least six games, two of them have gone seven games. If you remove the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors from the equation, every series this post-season went at least six games, sans the five-game series between Houston and Oklahoma City.

In 73 NBA Playoff games this season, there have been 31 games decided by 10 points or less. This number takes into account the fact that 10 of the Warriors’ 12 wins have been by more than 10 points. So, what does that mean? It means that 42 percent of the games this post-season have been decided by 10 points or less. Remove the Warriors from the equation and that number jumps up to 48 percent. So, when more than half of the series are at least six games and almost half of the games are decided by 10 points or less, how is it that the playoffs are getting absolutely dumped on?

The answer is simple, and the answer is Cleveland and Golden State.

Since the beginning of the season the majority of the NBA Universe has penciled in Cleveland and Golden State for the NBA Finals. Fast forward to the end of May and Golden State has already punched their ticket to the 2017 Finals and Cleveland is one win away from doing the same thing. The Warriors might be one of the most star-studded teams in NBA history while the Cavs bring three all-stars to the table in their own right, as well as one of the two greatest players in NBA history.

But you see, that’s where the rub comes in. NBA fans (in general) can’t seem to appreciate the greatness that is the Warriors or the greatness that is LeBron James. The Warriors have won more games over the last three seasons than any other team in any three-year span in the history of the league. James is on the verge of brining the Cavs back to the Finals to face the Warriors for the third consecutive year, but for James it will be the seventh consecutive year that he has been to the Finals. The Warriors took round one in 2015 and the Cavs stole round two from the jaws of defeat in 2016. Now here we stand on the precipice of round three in 2017, with both teams healthy and the strongest that they have ever been.

This is literally the stuff that movies are made of and yet most fans can’t seem to find the way to properly appreciate it. So often in sports we see situations where the two best teams simply don’t make it to play each other for a championship. Maybe those two teams meet one another earlier in the playoffs, maybe an underdog gets hot at just the right time and knocks one of them out, maybe one of those teams just has an off-night or an off-series. In 2017, in the NBA, that’s not going to happen (unless Boston pulls a miracle) because the two best teams will meet for a championship.

The 2017 NBA Playoffs have given fans exactly what they should be looking for. Two dominant teams entered in the field of 16 and have been a combined 23-1. Outside of those two dominate teams, the other 14 teams have put together competitive series which have featured a handful of terrific moments. Sure, it would be great if the NBA were filled with 10 different teams capable of winning a championship and every series went to seven games. However, that’s just not the current era that we are in. Instead we are in an era with one of the most dominate players and one of the most dominant teams, we are in an era (granted it’s only been three seasons) of greatness.

The funny thing about greatness is that nobody quite knows its expiration date. So that’s even more reason why NBA fans should understand and appreciate what has made 2017 great and appreciate the journey and what is still to come.