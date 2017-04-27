The countdown to the 2017 NFL draft has gone from a matter of months to a matter of weeks to a matter of days to a matter of hours.
With so much speculation out there, the only certainty is that there will be trades. Let’s see how the wheeling and dealing shakes up the draft board.
(NFL.com and NFL Draft Scout were used for scouting information.)
No. 1: Browns
Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
The Browns’ current braintrust shows that it’s more level-headed than previous regimes. It doesn’t fall to the temptation of drafting Mitchell Trubisky with the first overall pick. Will Cleveland get him later in the draft?
Previous: Myles Garrett
No. 2: 49ers
Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
John Lynch is a rookie general manager, but he also seems too level-headed to draft a quarterback out of desperation. The 49ers will wait until next year to take one, and stick with the safer pick.
Previous: Solomon Thomas
No. 3: Browns (from Bears)
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
The Browns draw upon their stockpile of draft picks to trade up from No. 12 to No. 3 and get their man. Of course they also thought they were getting their man when they drafted Johnny Manziel, Brady Quinn and Tim Couch.
Previous: Malik Hooker to Bears
No. 4: Jaguars
Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
The Jaguars probably take some phone calls from the Panthers about this pick, but in the end they stay put. With Tom Coughlin in charge, the Jaguars begin rebuilding from the ground game up.
Previous: Leonard Fournette
No. 5: Bills (from Titans)
Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
The Titans want Marshon Lattimore, too, but they don’t have a second-round pick and can get one from the Bills in this deal to go with their picks at No. 10 and No. 18. The Bills get a replacement for Stephon Gilmore.
Previous: Marshon Lattimore to Titans
No. 6: Jets
O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
The Jets haven’t had a tight end catch 40 passes since Dustin Keller in 2011. Depending on how badly he wants it, O.J. Howard could be the Jets’ answer to Rob Gronkowski in the AFC East.
Previous: Mitchell Trubisky
No. 7: Bears (from Chargers)
Jamal Adams, S, LSU
The Bears need an upgrade over 31-year-old Quintin Demps and Adrian Amos. After giving up the No. 3 pick, they’re back in the running for Jamal Adams when he slips out of the top five, so they trade up to get him.
Previous: Jonathan Allen to Chargers
No. 8: Panthers
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
With all this trade madness buzzing around them, the Panthers sit tight at No. 8 and pick Christian McCaffrey. Jonathan Stewart averaged just 3.8 yards per carry last season and turned 30 last month.
Previous: Garrett Bolles to Panthers
No. 9: Bengals
Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama
The Bengals don’t let Jonathan Allen slide any further. Their run defense slipped from seventh in 2015 to 21st last season. After missing the playoffs for the first time in six seasons, the Bengals are a best-player-available team.
Previous: Ryan Ramczyk
No. 10: Titans (from Bills)
Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
Marcus Mariota needs more weapons. The Titans were 29th in the NFL last season with 307 receptions as a team. Mike Williams was fifth in the NCAA with 98 receptions last season.
Previous: Mike Williams to Bills
No. 11: Saints
Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
Top-10 prospect Malik Hooker falls into the lap of the defensively challenged Saints. New Orleans was tied for 27th in the league with nine interceptions last season. Hooker had seven, tied for second in the country.
Previous: Patrick Mahomes to Cardinals
No. 12: Chargers (from Bears)
Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
Taco Charlton made a big leap in 2016, with 10 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss, after Michigan went to a 4-3 base defense. It just so happens that the Chargers will switch to a 4-3 under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
Previous: Deshaun Watson to Browns
No. 13: Cardinals
Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
The Cardinals decide to wait a year to find a replacement for Carson Palmer. Derek Barnett can fill the void left by Calais Campbell and provide insurance if Robert Nkemdiche turns out to be a mistake.
Previous: Jamal Adams to Redskins
No. 14: Eagles
Kevin King, CB, Washington
The cornerback pecking order is in flux amid the Gareon Conley situation, and Kevin King’s draft stock is getting hot at the right time. No cornerback in the draft class is taller than the 6’3″ King.
Previous: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
No. 15: Colts
Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
The Colts bolster their 30th-ranked defense with a former walk-on at Temple who made 47 tackles for loss and had 17.5 sacks in four years. The Colts better hope he’s not a combine tease.
Previous: O.J. Howard
No. 16: Giants (from Ravens)
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
The Giants were 29th in the league in rushing last season, so they trade up and grab Dalvin Cook. They move ahead of the division-rival Redskins and the Buccaneers, a rising team in the NFC. Both teams had their eye on Cook.
Previous: Gareon Conley to Ravens
No. 17: Redskins
Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama
This locker room should be fun. Josh Norman and a guy who got thrown out of the scouting combine for arguing with a medical worker. NFL Draft Scout says Reuben Foster could be the most explosive defender in the draft.
Previous: Haason Reddick to Saints
No. 18: Titans
Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
Here comes a run on Alabama guys. The Titans took themselves out of the running for Marshon Lattimore by trading out of the No. 5 pick. Instead, they get another player who could end up being the best cornerback in the draft.
Previous: Corey Davis
No. 19: Lions (from Buccaneers)
David Njoku, TE, Miami
The Lions really want David Njoku and are afraid the Broncos will take him, so they move up two spots and draft a player who could make Eric Ebron expendable.
Previous: Dalvin Cook to Buccaneers
No. 20: Broncos
Cam Robinson, LT, Alabama
Cam Robinson is far from a can’t-miss prospect, but the Broncos choose the guy who played three years in the SEC over Ryan Ramcyzk and Garett Bolles, who combine for just two years of FBS experience.
Previous: Cam Robinson
No. 21: Buccaneers (from Lions)
Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri
The Buccaneers beefed up their defensive line by signing Chris Baker. They devote more resources to their front seven with Charles Harris, who had 18 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss in three years at Missouri.
Previous: Derek Barnett to Lions
No. 22: Dolphins
Malik McDowell, DE, Michigan State
The Dolphins’ mission is the opposite of the Florida team that just picked. They signed inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons and now address the defensive line. They could be getting some value after McDowell’s down year in 2016.
Previous: DeShone Kizer to Texans
No. 23: Ravens (from Giants)
Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
Mike Wallace said he’s going to fill Steve Smith Sr.’s shoes as a leader. He could light a fire under Breshad Perriman, but so could the addition of a guy whose 5,285 receiving yards is a major college football record.
Previous: Christian McCaffrey to Giants
No. 24: Raiders
Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
Jarrad Davis has been a late riser on draft boards. His statistics aren’t overwhelming. He had 5.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in four seasons, but he’s a high-character player. He was Florida’s special teams MVP as a freshman.
Previous: Reuben Foster
No. 25: Texans
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
The Texans don’t have to trade up to address their need at quarterback. They just better hope that Mahomes’ learning curve isn’t steep, because they need a better offense to go with their championship-caliber defense.
Previous: Jabrill Peppers to Dolphins
No. 26: Seahawks
Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
The Seahawks do a lot of outside-the-box thinking. Throwing the ball at the goal line in the Super Bowl, shopping Richard Sherman. But this pick is a no-brainer. Offensive line is their biggest weakness.
Previous: Marlon Humphrey to Browns
No. 27: Chiefs
Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
Deshaun Watson probably enters the best situation of any quarterback drafted in the first round. He doesn’t have to start right away. He can watch and learn behind Alex Smith and provide an upgrade at the backup spot.
Previous: Malik McDowell
No. 28: Cowboys
T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin
The Cowboys had 36 sacks last season, 13th in the league, but only three came from linebackers. T.J. Watt had 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss last season, and would be the second Watt brother playing in Texas.
Previous: Chidobe Awuzie
No. 29: Packers
Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA
The Packers find a replacement for Julius Peppers. To break through the upper crust of the NFC, they need a steady supply of people who can get after Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott.
Previous: Taco Charlton
No. 30: Steelers
Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
After not picking a cornerback in the first round for 19 years, the Steelers pick one in the first round for the second straight year. At the top of the list of Steelers’ draft needs is “Beating Tom Brady.”
Previous: Takkarist McKinley
No. 31: Falcons
Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky
The Falcons finally have a reason to smile after their Super Bowl debacle. They reward Matt Ryan for his MVP season with a little more protection. Lamp would be in line to replace the retired Chris Chester.
Previous: Forrest Lamp
No. 32: Saints
John Ross, WR, Washington
John Ross is famous for his 4.22 at the combine. According to Pro Football Reference, Donte’ Stallworth is the only other player since 2000 to run that fast at the combine. The Saints drafted him, too.
Previous: John Ross
