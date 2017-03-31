The 2017 NFL draft is less than a month away. The first round takes place April 27 at Philadelphia. Now that the combine and free agency have shaped the draft landscape, here’s a look at how the first round could unfold, including trades.

No. 1: Browns

Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

As hard as it is to believe, this is only the fourth time the Browns have had the No. 1 overall pick. This one will have the same last name as the first one. They drafted quarterback Bobby Garrett in 1954. He lasted one season and never started a game. The Browns are probably hoping this Garrett contributes more than the first one, 1999 top pick Tim Couch and 2000 No. 1 Courtney Brown combined. Myles Garrett is at the top of most draft boards and didn’t have to take part in his pro day Thursday, but he did anyway. That’s always nice to see.

No. 2: 49ers

Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

John Lynch might be tempted to use his first pick as 49ers general manager on a safety. Lynch was a nine-time Pro Bowler at the position. Instead, Lynch takes someone from his alma mater and starts the rebuild up front with the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Thomas had 24 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss in two years at Stanford. The 6’3″, 273-pound Thomas rose to the occasion in bowl games, with two tackles for loss and a sack in both the 2015 Rose Bowl (45-16 win over Iowa) and the 2016 Sun Bowl (25-23 win over North Carolina).

No. 3: Bears

Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

It’s not surprising that the Bears pick a safety here, but it is surprising that they choose Hooker over another safety whose wait will be a lot longer than expected. Hooker was second in the nation with seven interceptions last season, one less than the Bears had as a team. He returned three of them for touchdowns. One of the reasons Hooker comes up with so many picks is his 10 3/4-inch hands. He was a redshirt sophomore in 2016, so there might be a learning curve at the next level. That makes this a risky pick for hot-seaters John Fox and Ryan Pace.

No. 4: Jaguars

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

For the second year in a row, a running back is drafted fourth overall. Leonard Fournette won’t have the kind of offensive line in front of him that Ezekiel Elliott did in his rookie season, but he’ll be an upgrade at the position for the Jaguars. Take away Blake Bortles’ rushing yardage, and the Jaguars averaged 3.8 yards per carry in 2016. Fournette ran for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns two years ago before battling ankle injuries last season. He could have been a top-five pick in two different drafts.

No. 5: Titans

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

The Titans were 30th in the NFL in pass defense last season. They brought in Logan Ryan, but still need depth at cornerback. Lattimore was plagued by hamstring injuries in 2014 and 2015 but had surgery and put together one full season with the Buckeyes. He intercepted four passes, returning one for a touchdown, and broke up nine passes as a redshirt sophomore in 2016. The 6’0″, 193-pounder placed in the top five among cornerbacks at the combine in the 40-yard dash (4.36), vertical leap (38.5) and broad jump (132).

No. 6: Jets

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

The Jets drafted Christian Hackenberg in the second round last year, but general manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles could be on the hot seat and Trubisky could be a job saver if he’s a fast learner. But that’s a big “if.” “There are times he looks like another Carson Wentz and then there are times he looks like Blaine Gabbert,” one AFC scout told NFL.com. Hackenberg didn’t play a snap last year, but the Jets could make this pick to load up on early-round quarterbacks hoping that one of them is NFL-ready.

No. 7: Chargers

Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

The Chargers are transitioning to a 4-3 defense under new coordinator Gus Bradley. Allen played in a 3-4 at Alabama, but was versatile enough to play multiple positions on the defensive line. No matter where he lines up, Allen showed in college that he can get to the quarterback. He was second in the SEC with 12 sacks in 2015 and followed that up with 10.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss last season. The 2016 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Allen is second in Alabama history with 28.5 career sacks.

No. 8: Panthers

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

The Panthers signed Matt Kalil and continue to beef up their offensive line with this pick. Bolles could compete with Michael Oher for the right tackle job, which would be fitting since Bolles’ life also could be made into a movie. As a teenager, he was kicked out of multiple schools and spent time in jail as an adult. He worked as a garage door repairman for a couple of years before college. He played only one year at the FBS level, so he’ll be a raw 25-year-old. The 6’5″, 297-pounder cleaned up his act off the field but still has a mean streak on it.

No. 9: Bengals

Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

Not only is this a mini-run on offensive linemen, it’s a mini-run on offensive linemen with just one year of FBS experience after taking a roundabout route to that level. While Bolles started in junior college, Ramczyk played in Division III before earning Associated Press All-American honors at left tackle in 2016. This isn’t the strongest draft class for offensive linemen, but the Bengals have to draft one early after losing left tackle Andrew Whitworth and right guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency. The 6’6″, 310-pound Ramczyk could replace Whitworth right away.

No. 10: Bills

Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Mike Williams joins former Clemson teammate Sammy Watkins, assuming Watkins can stay healthy enough to be on the field with Williams. Watkins caught 28 passes last season, missing eight games with a foot injury. The other receivers currently on the Bills roster combined for 65 receptions in 2016. Williams caught 84 passes for 1,171 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 6’4″ Williams added 14 catches in the playoffs, including a touchdown in the Tigers’ 35-31 win over Alabama in the College Football Championship.

No. 11: Cardinals (projected trade with Saints)

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

The Cardinals want to draft Carson Palmer’s successor and fear the Browns will take Mahomes at No. 12. So they move up two spots. They’re tempted to take another prospect who has unexpectedly fallen out of the top 10, but stay the course and take the quarterback. Mahomes led the Big 12 in touchdown passes for two straight years with 36 in 2015 and 41 in 2016, but there’s no guarantee his success in the spread offense can translate to the NFL. It’s a risk the Cardinals can take, however, assuming they can get another year or two out of the 37-year-old Palmer.

No. 12: Browns

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

The Cardinals would have been better off staying put and hanging onto the fourth-round pick they probably gave up to trade up two spots in this make-believe scenario. Watson is the Browns’ guy all along. He accounted for 50 touchdowns in 2016, 41 passing and nine rushing. His 17 interceptions are a little much, but 6’2″, 221-pounder led the Tigers to the College Football Championship twice in a row and threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-31 win over Alabama in last season’s title game.

No. 13: Redskins (projected trade with Saints)

Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Adams, the only safety besides Malik Hooker who can be considered the best in the draft class, somehow is still on the board. The Redskins have the No. 17 pick. Adams won’t last that long but at the same time Washington doesn’t have to give up the store to trade up for him. With 10 picks in the draft, the Redskins can swing a deal. They signed D.J. Swearinger, but can’t pass up a top-five talent at No. 13. Adams has been compared to Landon Collins, who earned All-Pro honors in his second season.

No. 14: Eagles

Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

Now comes a mini-run on LSU defensive backs. White will join former LSU teammate Jalen Mills, who the Eagles drafted in the seventh round last year. White had a modest six interceptions in four years at LSU, but broke up 14 passes last season and 34 in his collegiate career. The cornerbacks currently on the Eagles’ roster have combined to start 35 NFL games, but 25 of them have been started by Dwayne Gratz, a 2013 draft bust who the Eagles signed last year only because injuries left them short-handed.

No. 15: Colts

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

Jack Doyle did a nice job in 2016. He caught 59 passes, but averaged just 9.9 yards per reception and isn’t the generational talent that Howard could turn out to be. Howard was the Offensive MVP of the 2015 College Football Championship, catching five passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns in Alabama’s 45-40 win over Clemson. He caught a career-high 45 passes last season. The 6’6″, 251-pounder with 10-inch hands could be a matchup nightmare, but scouts question his desire and that’s why he falls into the Colts’ lap at 15.

No. 16: Ravens

Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

Not only are three members of Ohio State’s secondary drafted in the first round, they’re all drafted in the top half of the first round. Jimmy Smith has been injury-prone, missing five games last season and eight in 2014. The Ravens brought in Brandon Carr. He’s never missed a game but he’ll be 31 next season. Conley intercepted four passes and broke up eight last season, both career highs. The Ravens hope he and Tavon Young, who they drafted in the fourth round last season, can form their cornerback tandem for the next decade or so.

No. 17: Saints (from Redskins)

Haason Reddick, DE, Temple

The Saints stop trading and start picking. Reddick vaulted himself in the first round with his combine performance, leading all linebackers and defensive ends with a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash and a 133-inch broad jump. Reddick walked on at Temple and had 47 tackles for loss in four years. He was third in the nation in that category last season with 22.5. The 6’1″, 237-pounder isn’t big enough to play defensive end in the NFL, but as a linebacker he can be a playmaker who helps improve the Saints’ 27th-ranked defense.

No. 18: Titans

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

Tajae Sharpe, chosen in the fifth round last year, caught 41 passes in his rookie season and could still turn out to be a late-round gem. Rishard Matthews was the Titans’ most productive pass catcher last year with 65 receptions and nine touchdowns, but neither he nor Sharpe keep defensive coordinators up at night. Davis, on the other hand, is the all-time major college football leader with 5,285 receiving yards. The 6’3″, 209-pounder posted career highs in receptions (97), receiving yards (1,500) and touchdowns (19) last season.

No. 19: Buccaneers

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

The Buccaneers facilitate another reunion as Cook joins former Florida State teammate Jameis Winston. Cook was fifth in the nation with 1,765 rushing yards and sixth with 19 rushing touchdowns in 2016. If the Buccaneers are satisfied after looking into Cook’s character red flags, they could draft him as a successor to Doug Martin, who was sidelined for eight games last year with a hamstring injury and will be suspended for the first three games next season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

No. 20: Broncos

Cam Robinson, LT, Alabama

Whether the Broncos get an aging Tony Romo or make do with Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch, they’ll try to make that quarterback better by improving his offensive line. The Broncos signed Menelik Watson from the Raiders, but he’s more of a right tackle. The 6’6″, 322-pound Robinson started every game on the blind side in three years at Alabama. He’s not a finished product and NFL.com‘s player comparison to Ereck Flowers is probably not what the Broncos want to see, but it’s always nice to read “glass-eater” in an offensive lineman’s scouting report.

No. 21: Lions

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

Derek Barnett is a top 10 pick in a lot of mock drafts, but somehow takes a tumble here. The Lions are there to catch his fall. At 6’3″, 259 pounds, Barnett will probably have to move to linebacker at the next level. The Lions will worry about that later and for now just take the best player available. Barnett had 32 sacks in three years at Tennessee, just one less than Von Miller’s collegiate sack total and seventh in the NCAA since 2005. His 52 tackles for loss are the second-most in the NCAA since 2005 and five more than Jadeveon Clowney had in three years.

No. 22: Texans (projected trade with Dolphins)

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

The Texans start hearing that the Giants want to draft an heir apparent to Eli Manning at No. 23. So they get antsy and jump up three spots to draft Kizer. The Texans pretend that Kizer’s disappointing combine didn’t happen and trust his showing at Notre Dame’s pro day. Like every quarterback in this class, Kizer has his shortcomings. But the Texans take a chance that everything comes together right away for Kizer and hope he can help them take advantage of their window for a deep playoff run.

No. 23: Giants

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

Perhaps the Texans did the Giants a favor by swooping in and snatching Kizer. By signing Brandon Marshall, the Giants showed that they’re trying to squeeze one more championship out of the Eli Manning era. So rather than making a pick to prepare for life after Manning, they make a “win-now” pick by giving Manning another piece to work with and addressing their 29th-ranked rushing offense. McCaffrey led the NCAA with 2,664 yards from scrimmage in 2015 and in three years at Stanford ran for 3,922 yards and caught 99 passes for 1,206 yards.

No. 24: Raiders

Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama

Foster didn’t help himself when he was sent home from the combine after a heated exchange with a medical worker, but this is the type of renegade personality that would make Al Davis proud. As far as he falls in the first round, Foster is the first player drafted who’s labeled a linebacker. He won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker, leading Alabama with 115 tackles, 13 for loss. He also added five sacks. Foster projects as a weak-side linebacker who can help the Raiders improve a defense that hasn’t ranked in the top half of the league since 2010.

No. 25: Dolphins (from Titans)

Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

The Dolphins get a steal in Peppers. The 5’11”, 213-pounder played linebacker and safety in college and also led the Big 10 with 310 punt return yards in 2016. Peppers was primarily a safety in 2015 and broke up 10 passes. He moved to linebacker in 2016 and had 13 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. This is the Dolphins’ first defensive player chosen in the first round since 2013, and they hope he turns out better than Dion Jordan. Rob Rang of CBS Sports compared Peppers to Troy Polamalu. That would be better than Jordan.

No. 26: Browns (projected trade with Seahawks)

Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

The Seahawks really need an offensive tackle, but there’s a huge dropoff after Bolles, Ramczyk and Robinson, so they bail out of the first round and acquire the first pick of the second and fourth round from the Browns to add to their three third-round picks. The Browns, meanwhile, add a third pick in the first round and hope it works out better than Justin Gilbert in 2014. In two years at Alabama, Humphrey had five interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, 13 pass breakups and three forced fumbles. He’s also strong in run support.

No. 27: Chiefs

Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

The Chiefs replaced Dontari Poe with Bennie Logan, but still need to beef up their defensive line after allowing 121.1 rushing yards per game last season, seventh-most in the NFL. McDowell’s best collegiate season came in 2015. The 6’6″, 295-pounder made 41 total tackles, 13 for loss, had 4.5 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles. All those numbers went down in 2016, partly because McDowell suffered an ankle injury. That might have artificially depressed his draft stock and given the Chiefs some real value here.

No. 28: Cowboys

Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

The Cowboys signed Nolan Carroll from the Eagles in free agency, but lost Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne. In a division with Eli Manning, Kirk Cousins and an up-and-coming Carson Wentz, a team can’t be short on cornerbacks. The 6’0″, 202-pound Awuzie was a four-year starter at Colorado. It’s a little concerning that he had just three interceptions during that time, but he broke up a career-high 11 passes in 2016 and had 25 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles in those four years. So even if the ball skills aren’t there he can make plays.

No. 29: Packers

Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

The Packers need all kinds of help at cornerback but don’t find one worthy of a first-round selection and decide to address that later. Stable franchises like the Packers often go with the best player available regardless of need. Charlton could go in the top 10, so he’s got “value” written all over him at No. 29. Charlton could help replace Julius Peppers. The 6’6″, 277-pounder finally put it all together in his senior season, with career highs in sacks (10), tackles (40), tackles for loss (13.5) and passes defended (two).

No. 30: Steelers

Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA

Even though he’s listed as a defensive end, McKinley will be a linebacker at the next level, which means that the Steelers are drafting a linebacker in the first round for the fourth time in five seasons. The Steelers were tied for ninth in the NFL with 38 sacks last season, but no one had more than James Harrison’s five. Harrison will be 39 next season so the Steelers can’t expect him to lead the way for too much longer. McKinley had a breakout senior season with 18 tackles for loss (second in the Pac-12) and 10 sacks (third in the Pac-12).

No. 31: Falcons

Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky

The Falcons could use a break after their Super Bowl LI debacle, and they get one when Forrest Lamp falls to them at No. 31. He could be a ready-made replacement and even an upgrade from Chris Chester, who retired this week. Lamp was a four-year starter at left tackle who probably will have to move to guard in the NFL because of his size (6’4″, 309). “He’s the real deal. If he can snap, you could get away with playing him all up and down the line. Great feet, strong, smart,” one AFC executive told NFL.com. Matt Ryan would like this pick.

No. 32: Saints

John Ross, WR, Washington

This is the pick the Saints received from the Patriots in the Brandin Cooks trade. The Saints use it to replace Cooks with another Pac-12 receiver who’s about the same size (5’11”, 188). Ross tore his ACL two years ago, but has recovered enough to catch 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2016 and post the fastest 40 time (4.22) at the combine. He also returned four kickoffs for touchdowns at Washington and had an interception during a brief stint at cornerback. And wouldn’t you know it, CBS Sports compares him to Cooks.

