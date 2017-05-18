With the second leg of the annual Triple Crown chase getting underway in just over 96 hours, both, casual and ardent horse racing bettors need to gather as much information as possible on the 2017 Preakness Stakes. Fortunately, that’s where MYBookie.ag and yours truly come in!

Thanks to the bettor-friendly management at MYBookie.ag and the expert thoroughbred horse racing insight I’m about to offer up, you’re going to be well-informed on every pertinent aspect of the 142nd running of the annul Preakness Stakes.

The Preakness Stakes is slightly shorter than the Kentucky Derby at 1 and 3/16 miles and takes place on the third Saturday in May. Exaggerator won last year’s Preakness as the No. 2 favorite behind Nyquist.

Now, let’s get started with a look at the schedule and complete odds surrounding the 2017 Preakness Stakes.

2017 Preakness Stakes



When: Saturday, May 20, 2017

Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Always Dreaming: -140

Classic Empire: +300

Lookin at Lee: +500

Gunnevera: +1000

Hence: +1000

Cloud Computing: +1500

Conquest Mo Money: +1300

Multiplier: +1500

Senior Investment: +2000

Lancaster Bomber: +4000

Dionysus: +4500

Term of Art: +2000

As you can see, Always Dreaming is the prohibitive favorite at +105 to win the Preakness after winning the Kentucky Derby less than two weeks ago to improve to a spotless 4-0 in four races this year.

Classic Empire is the No. 2 favorite after finishing fourth in the Kentucky Derby as an identical No. 2 favorite behind Always Dreaming. Classic Empire has gone 1-0-1 in three starts this year and won the Arkansas Derby just prior to the first leg of the Triple Crown.

At +500, Lookin at Lee is looking pretty damned good after finishing second in the Kentucky Derby. While Lookin at Lee is just 0-1-2 in three starts this year, after seeing his strong performance in Kentucky, he’s undoubtedly worth a wager.

Next up, Gunnevera is a +1000 pick to win the Preakness after recording one win, one place and one show finish in four starts this year. Unfortunately, Gunnevera finished a distant seventh in the Kentucky Derby after finishing third in his previous race in the Florida Derby.

Like Gunnevera, Hence is also a +1000 pick after recording a pair of first place finishes in four starts this year. Hence finished an uninspiring 11th in the Kentucky Derby and will need to get out of the gate quickly at Pimlico if he is to have a legitimate chance.

Cloud Computing (+1500) didn’t run in the Kentucky Derby, but he has recorded one win, one place and one show finish in three starts this year, although it should be noted that Cloud Computing finishes ha gone slightly backwards in each successive race.

Last but not least, Conquest Mo Money is offering some pretty good value as a +1300 pick after recording three wins in his first three races this year and a pair of second place finishes in his last two starts, including last month’s Arkansas Derby.

For more information about value picks for The Preakness, be sure to click here and visit MyBookie.ag.