There’s a lot of pressure on players that participate in the Senior Bowl, with all the scouts in the stands watching them go through drills and showcase their skills.

Sometimes, that proves to be a bit too much, and it can cause players to get a bit heated on the field. Football is a violent game as is, so with all this being said, fights are inevitable.

One broke out during Wednesday’s practice between wide receivers and defensive backs. It started with Grambling State wide receiver Chad Williams and Miami safety Rayshawn Jenkins trading punches.

Here is the video pic.twitter.com/7pVsCg01pE — HBCU Sports (@RealHBCUSports) January 25, 2017

Fighting is a good way to get noticed at least, and many scouts respect and value the passion that players show, as long as it doesn’t become a street brawl. Players have to draw the line somewhere.