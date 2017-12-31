Bills veteran defensive tackle Kyle Williams is the heart and soul of the team’s defense, and he was rewarded in a big way during Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The Bills were able to kill two birds with one stone in the third quarter of the game, with the opportunity to stick it to their division rival, and also hook Williams up in a big way. Faced with a first-and-goal situation, the Bills elected to line Williams — who weighs 302 pounds — up as a fullback in the backfield. Tyrod Taylor handed him the ball and the result was a one-yard touchdown for the big guy.

We all love fat guy touchdowns, so that play was fun to watch.