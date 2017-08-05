44-year-old, nearly-300-pound Bartolo Colon did the impossible on Friday night.

Colon went the full nine innings against the Rangers in the team’s 8-4 win, and while he was far-from-perfect, he was effective. The ageless wonder gave up nine hits and four earned runs, and only walked one batter. He mixed things up well as far as balls put in play, with 10 ground balls and 12 fly balls.

The most improbable note regarding his performance is that he struck out five batters — remember, this is a guy with a mid-80s fastball — which is only one less than he recorded in the entire month of July.

But this stat really takes the cake and puts things into perspective.

Bartolo Colon is oldest AL pitcher with a complete-game victory of 9 innings or more since Nolan Ryan on July 4, 1992 for TEX vs NYY. — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) August 5, 2017

Let the Colon vs. Nolan Ryan debate begin. Who ya got?