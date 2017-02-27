The San Francisco 49ers seem to be a in great position with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming 2017 NFL draft.

A team stuck in one of the biggest rebuilds around, the 49ers could use the pick to find a potential franchise quarterback or simply take the best player available.

Or trade the pick outright.

This sounds like a route general manager John Lynch is willing to go, according to Eric Branch and Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle:

We could stay pat right there and find a fabulous player, a game-changing player. It gives us a lot of flexibility to do some other things if we chose to be bold. There are going to be people that covet the pick we have, so there’s going to be some people that want to move up.

It isn’t the worst option in the world for a team that just won two games and arguably has more holes on the roster than any team in the league.

But the price has to be right—which is a problem. Upward trades require prospects worth moving up for and a team willing to make huge sacrifices for such a prospect. Maybe the only scenario that make sense right now for the 49ers is if the Washington Redskins want to deal quarterback Kirk Cousins, who doesn’t sound like he wants to play under a second franchise tag.

Either way, Lynch just gave teams who want to move up a green light.