John Lynch is in no hurry to make his first draft pick as general manager of the 49ers.

According to Pro Football Talk, Lynch is willing to trade down from the No. 2 spot.

The 49ers, who went 2-14 last season, have needs at just about every position group. So unless one of the quarterbacks in this year’s draft turns out to be vastly underrated, no one player the 49ers draft at No. 2 will instantly transform the team into a playoff contender.

San Francisco already has 10 picks in the 2017 draft, including two fourth-round picks, two fifth-round picks and two sixth-round picks. So it’s not like the 49ers need to beef up their draft volume in the later rounds.

It could be that Lynch really has his eye on a player who he thinks will still be on the board later in the first round. If the 49ers move back in the first round, get the guy they really want and pick up a few extra picks in the process then it would be a win-win.

“We’re open for business,” Lynch said. He’s ready to make a deal.