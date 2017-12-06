It’s always fun when former MLB players that have been out of baseball for a long stretch believe they can return and pick up where they left off. Players like Curt Schilling and Jose Canseco are just a few to have said exactly that.

And they’re not the only ones, either.

53-year-old Rafael Palmeiro has now come out and said he’ll be attempting a comeback, and plans to go to spring training in hopes of joining an MLB team next season.

“There’s no doubt in my mind I can do it,” Palmeiro said, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “I’ve taken care of myself really well. I’ve been working out for years. Everything feels better than when I played.”

Moreover, Palmeiro believes he won’t need to play in the minor leagues, and will be given the opportunity to play at the MLB level right off the bat — to play first base, no less.

“If I go to spring training with a legitimate chance to make the team, I won’t have to go to the minors,” he said.

Palmeiro last played in a game with the independent Sugar Land Skeeters in 2015, going 2-for-4, in his only appearance with the team.

This seems like more of an attempt to prove he can play without juicing than anything, but we’ll see what transpires in the spring.