It’s been roughly eight years since Greg Norman played in his final golf tournament, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of shape — in fact, far from it.

Norman clearly still puts a major focus on staying in shape and taking care of his body, judging by this recent workout video which emerged.

Here’s Norman doing ab raises on crutches, which is interesting, as you’d think he’d just buy a bar, but whatever works.

Just had to improvise. A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on May 21, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

He can still swing it, too.

#throwbackthursday If my memory is right West Sands Beach #scotland where a screen for Chariots of Fire was shot. Served as my driving range. My only spectator decided to opt for a dip. #chilly A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on May 18, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Hopefully all of us will be in that good of shape at 62 years of age.