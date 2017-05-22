Posted byon
It’s been roughly eight years since Greg Norman played in his final golf tournament, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of shape — in fact, far from it.
Norman clearly still puts a major focus on staying in shape and taking care of his body, judging by this recent workout video which emerged.
Here’s Norman doing ab raises on crutches, which is interesting, as you’d think he’d just buy a bar, but whatever works.
He can still swing it, too.
Hopefully all of us will be in that good of shape at 62 years of age.