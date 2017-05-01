Even at 64 years of age, Floyd Mayweather Sr. thinks he still has enough left in the tank to beat Conor McGregor.

That remains to be seen, as does whether or not his son will fight McGregor, but Papa Mayweather clearly doesn’t have any respect for The Notorious One’s fighting style.

McGregor, who seems confident that his style can transfer over from MMA to boxing, would be a huge underdog if he were to fight Mayweather later this year. But nevermind that, Papa Mayweather has called McGregor out, and claims that even he could “beat his ass.”

