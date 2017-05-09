Rick Pitino was like the elder statesman in the 55-and-older men’s basketball league he competed in recently, and it was the first time he had played in a pickup game in 16 years.

You would never have known, as Pitino was out there getting buckets. He drained three triples, leading to nine points in the game. NBC6’s Chris Fischer captured some of the footage from the game, so we’ll share it with you.

Pitino from downtown… just off the mark #Louisville. His Red Birds team trailing by 14 pic.twitter.com/aqFg7Cg0hr — Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) May 9, 2017

Pitino back-to-back from 3 point land. #OnFire then promptly checks out #Louisville 9 points pic.twitter.com/9cAvRpj5ES — Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) May 9, 2017

Keep getting asked about Pitino's defense. It was solid, even dove for a ball w/ just over minute to play down 14 #Louisville #GoCards pic.twitter.com/PoGNjry33y — Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) May 9, 2017

Pitino said this is the 1st time he's played organized basketball in 16 years. Finished w/ 9pts (All 3's). #GoCards #Louisville pic.twitter.com/tnk8iXwknQ — Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) May 9, 2017

In Coral Springs- National Championship for Masters Basketball Association. (55 and up) Rick Pitino and Reggie Theis on the floor pic.twitter.com/1I9gOMrcRt — Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) May 9, 2017

Final Score 55+ Div: Bedford 55 d Red Birds 68-52 Top scorers Bedford Ron Knecht 15, Stew Kops 12 Red Birds Mike Siegel 10, Pitino & Theus 9 — Masters Basketball (@MastersHoops) May 9, 2017

He’s a great coach, and sees the game well. So it’s no wonder that he can still produce on the court.