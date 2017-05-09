Posted byon
Rick Pitino was like the elder statesman in the 55-and-older men’s basketball league he competed in recently, and it was the first time he had played in a pickup game in 16 years.
You would never have known, as Pitino was out there getting buckets. He drained three triples, leading to nine points in the game. NBC6’s Chris Fischer captured some of the footage from the game, so we’ll share it with you.
He’s a great coach, and sees the game well. So it’s no wonder that he can still produce on the court.