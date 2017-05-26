It’s no secret the Philadelphia 76ers plan to be major players in free agency this year.

The 76ers have been linked to more than a few names so far, though perhaps most interesting is the latest—San Antonio Spurs point guard Patty Mills.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain of ESPN 97.3 had the nugget:

According to a source with team knowledge, the Sixers will look into acquiring the San Antonio Spurs guard on the open market. Mills’ connection to the Sixers is obvious, as he spent two years under Sixers current coach Brett Brown when he was serving as an assistant with the Spurs, and the two also have a shared history with the Australian National team.

Mills is one of the more underrated players set to hit the market in the first place. He’s 28 years old, but due for a big pay day based on his stellar play behind Tony Parker over the years. Last year he averaged 9.5 points per game and shot 44 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from deep, averages that play out well if he gets a full starter’s rotation of minutes.

The 76ers have another high pick in this year’s draft, but the appeal to Mills is the much-needed veteran presence he would bring to the roster, allowing the 76ers to go after the best forward at their pick.