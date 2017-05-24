Organized team activities are in full swing, it’s May and hope springs eternal for every NFL team in 2017.

Well, not every team according to the oddsmakers.

The sportsbooks’ over/under win totals tell fans what they should realistically expect from their teams in 2017. Vegas isn’t always right, however, and there are some totals that are ripe for action.

(Bovada’s over/under win totals are next to each team’s name in parentheses.)

Giants (9)

Examining why the Giants’ predicted win total seems a little low requires a look at an over/under in the NFC East that might look like a slam-dunk over, but after further review seems to make sense.

Coming off a 13-3 season, the oddsmakers have the Cowboys at 9.5 wins in 2017. That appears low on the surface, but the Cowboys lost a lot in free agency. Defensive backs Morris Claiborne, Barry Church, Brandon Carr and J.J. Wilcox all are gone. That’s five interceptions and 24 passes defended out the door. The only notable replacement is former Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll, who picked off one pass and broke up 10 last season, and second-round rookie cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

Eli Manning is strappin’ on the feedbag. The Giants are only planning on two or three more years out of Manning. Therefore, they don’t plan on slipping from 11-5 to 9-7. They’ve surrounded Manning with weapons to help him get one more Super Bowl ring. If Brandon Marshall’s ego can co-exist with that of Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard picks up where he left off after catching 65 passes as a rookie, the Giants’ air attack could be dangerous. Manning also has a potential game-changing tight end in first-round draft pick Evan Engram. The Giants’ offense hasn’t had that dimension for a while.

The Giants already have the Cowboys’ number. They were the only team to beat them last year in a game that mattered and they did it twice.

Look for a regression by the Cowboys in 2017 as the Giants lead the charge to bring them down in more tightly competitive NFC East.

Eagles (8)

Like the Giants, the Eagles have loaded up on offense. Wide receiver Jordan Matthews and tight end Zach Ertz, neither of whom is a huge vertical threat, won’t be asked to carry the offense. Carson Wentz now has Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith at his disposal.

At running back, LeGarrette Blount with his two Super Bowl rings is an upgrade from Ryan Mathews.

Wentz already might have cleared his sophomore slump in his rookie season. He was the hottest thing in Philadelphia since toasted hoagies in his first three games, going 3-0 and not throwing an interception. He came crashing down to earth after that, finishing with 16 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions as the Eagles slumped to 7-9.

The Eagles’ 2017 schedule gives Wentz some breathing room before he’s put to the test. Only two of the Eagles’ first nine games are against 2016 playoff teams and five of those games are at home. The Eagles play three straight home games, against the Redskins, 49ers and Broncos, before their Week 10 bye. After that, the Eagles face the Cowboys twice, travel to Seattle and across the border to take on the Giants and they host the Raiders on Christmas night.

By the second half of his second season, a No. 2 overall draft pick should be expected to get his team over .500.

Redskins (7.5)

Kirk Cousins will once again have a chip on his shoulder if he and the Redskins don’t agree to a long-term deal by July 15. He’s been franchised two years in a row and he wants to prove his worth on the open market.

Cousins followed his league-leading 69.8 completion percentage in 2015 with a mark of 67 percent last season and he was third in the league with 8.1 yards per pass attempt. He lost DeSean Jackson, but the Redskins acquired Terrelle Pryor and essentially get a new receiver in Josh Doctson if he stays healthy. Drafted with the No. 22 pick in 2016, Doctson played in just two games.

The Redskins slipped to 8-7-1 last season after going 9-7 the year before. Cousins has the motivational fuel to at least get another 9-7 season under his belt.

Packers (10)

The Packers have gone 10-6 in each of the last two seasons. In 2014, they went 12-4. The oddsmakers seem to think that the Packers can pretty much chalk up 10 wins every year.

These records might look consistent year after year, but the Packers have lacked consistency in approaching 10-6 in each of the last two seasons. It could come back to haunt them.

The Packers started the 2015 season 6-0 and went 4-6 the rest of the way. They did the opposite last season, starting 4-6 and winning their last six. Getting off to a hot start will be a challenge in 2017. The Packers host the Seahawks in Week 1 and go to Atlanta in Week 2. Finishing strong also might be tough. Four of Green Bay’s last six games are on the road.

Unless Ty Montgomery really turns out to be the answer at running back, the Packers haven’t done much to address that position other than drafting Jamaal Williams in the fourth round. The Packers also used the draft to address their 31st-ranked pass defense, taking cornerback Kevin King and safety Josh Jones in the second round. Those players will have to develop quicker than 2015 early-round cornerbacks Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins.

Ten wins is not a given in Green Bay, especially with at least one NFC North rival closing in on the Packers.

Lions (8)

Matthew Stafford could be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL by the time the season starts, but if for some reason the two sides don’t agree on an extension, Stafford will be in a contract year and that eight-win projection will seem even lower than it already does.

The Lions indirectly have spent money on Stafford by investing in the offensive line. They signed right guard T.J. Lang from the Packers. He comes with some medical questions, but if he works out the Lions will have upgraded their offensive line while making the divisional-rival Packers weaker. The Lions also brought in right tackle Ricky Wagner from the Ravens. Wagner didn’t allow a sack or a hit over the last eight games of the 2016 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Following their 7-9 season in 2015 and their 9-7 record last season, it’s easy to peg the Lions as a perennial .500 team that will win eight games this season. But the Lions lost the last three games and settled for 9-7 in 2016 after Stafford dislocated a finger on his throwing hand in Week 14.

If Stafford keeps doing what he’s been doing, however, the Lions could climb the NFC power structure. He threw just 10 interceptions last season, three after he hurt his finger. He’s averaged less than 12 interceptions a year over the last three seasons after averaging more than 17 a year the three seasons before that. He’s in his prime entering his age-29 season.

Buccaneers (8.5)

Jameis Winston’s only noticeable statistical improvements in his second season were his 28 touchdown passes (up from 22) and his 60.8 completion percentage (up from 58.3). He took a big step forward in the most important category, however. He led the Buccaneers to a 9-7 record after a 6-10 mark in his rookie season.

Now Winston has DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard as targets. Jackson led the NFL with 17.9 yards per reception in 2016. The Bucs drafted Howard with the 19th pick. The 6’6″, 251-pound Howard is no stranger to the spotlight. He was the MVP of the 2015 national championship game, catching five passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns in Alabama’s 45-40 win over Clemson.

With that kind of weaponry, it’s hard to see Winston taking a step back. The Buccaneers will have a shot at 10 wins or more.

Chiefs (9)

The Chiefs are coming off a 12-4 season and it’s hard to figure out where they lost the talent to warrant a three-win slide.

Their biggest free-agency loss was Dontari Poe, but they plugged that hole by signing nose tackle Bennie Logan for a cheaper price. The other big-name departures were Jamaal Charles, Knile Davis and Nick Foles. That’s a once-great running back who no longer can stay healthy, a running back who’s averaged 3.2 yards per rushing attempt in his career and a backup quarterback.

Logan was the Chiefs’ most notable free-agent signing, but the Chiefs’ big splash came in the draft when they traded up 17 spots to take Patrick Mahomes. Everyone is saying the right things in Kansas City to snuff out any kind of quarterback controversy, but there has to be some part of Alex Smith that motivates him to show the Chiefs he won’t be washed up at 35.

Perhaps the Chiefs’ low win total is because of their schedule, which according to CBSSports.com is the second-strongest in the league. One of the few things that can be predicted about the NFL is that schedule strength is never the same at the beginning of the season as it is at the end of the season, and that ranking probably doesn’t take into account the three consecutive home games the Chiefs have in December. The schedule includes seven teams that made the playoffs last season, but only three after their Week 10 bye (Giants, Raiders and Dolphins). None of those teams made it past the wild-card game.

Dolphins (7.5)

The Dolphins finished 10-6 last season, their first winning record and playoff berth since 2008.

Vegas, however, says the Dolphins will be a one-hit wonder. That’s essentially what they were in 2008 when they won the AFC East the year that Tom Brady sat out injured. They can pretty much forget about winning the division this season if Brady, even at 40, remains healthy, but they’re still several notches above the Jets and Bills and have what it takes to again win a wild-card berth.

Miami started the 2016 season 1-4. It’s hard to get off to a good start when you open the season at Seattle and at New England. This year, the Dolphins open at home against the Buccaneers and go to Los Angeles to face the Chargers. That Week 2 game is the start of a demanding travel schedule. They go to the East Coast to face the Jets in Week 3, play the Saints at London in Week 4, host Tennessee in Week 5 and go to Atlanta in Week 6.

That’s a tough stretch, but if the Dolphins can avoid digging a 1-4 hole, 10 wins or more is realistic. They go to New England in Week 12 after their bye. The Patriots don’t get a bye before that game. They play the Raiders at Mexico City the week before. That might knock a half-point off the spread going into that game.

The Steelers ended the Dolphins’ 2016 season in the wild-card round at Pittsburgh. Linebacker Lawrence Timmons had two sacks in that game. Now he’s a Dolphin. He’s just the kind of veteran presence a team on the rise needs. The Dolphins also added safety T.J. McDonald in free agency. He’s suspended for the first eight games, but they’ll have him for both games against the Patriots and Bills. Pro Football Focus gave McDonald an “above average” grade last season. Timmons and McDonald should upgrade the Dolphins’ 29th-ranked defense and five of their seven draft picks were defensive players.

There’s always the chance, too, that Father Time finally taps Brady on the shoulder. If there happens to be any noticeable decline in his skill level, the Dolphins are the AFC East team that’s in the best position to take advantage.