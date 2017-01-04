If no team raises its hand, the NFL can force one of the following eight teams to appear on the HBO series “Hard Knocks” in 2017.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Ravens, Browns, Titans, Colts, Eagles, Bears, Buccaneers or Saints all can be tapped on the shoulder to be featured on the program that provides an all-access look at training camp.

If a team hasn’t appeared on the show in the last 10 years, hasn’t made the playoffs in the last two years or doesn’t have a new coach the league can tell that team that it will be that year’s “Hard Knocks” team whether that team likes it or not.

The Buccaneers and Eagles could be interesting as Jameis Winston and Carson Wentz continue to develop as quarterbacks. Marcus Mariota also is an up-and-coming quarterback, but the Titans always have been a bland franchise. Drew Brees is at the opposite end of his career, but he could make “Hard Knocks” interesting if the Saints were on the show.

The Colts could be a draw with Chuck Pagano possibly facing a make-or-break season. The Browns might attract some viewers just for the sake of rubbernecking such a downtrodden franchise.

The Ravens would be more entertaining if John Harbaugh’s brother were coaching the team and the Bears would be a must-see if “Hard Knocks” were combined with “Back to the Future” and they went back to the year 1985.

All this speculation would be moot, however, if one of the other 24 teams steps forward to appear on the show.