An 8 year old cancer survivor who loves the Giants and Eli Manning so much is trying to launch a business that donates its proceeds to the charity Eli Manning supports.

Becca Boo AND her dad BOTH beat cancer. Now, together, they want to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer research. Becca decided she wanted to start a company (she says go big or go home) to do this where proceeds go to Tackle Kids Cancer, the charity Eli Manning supports. So, Knots and Arrows was born. A company that aims to sell bracelets made out of swimsuit material – as a reminder to “just keep swimming” (a mantra she adopted during her battle with leukemia).

Becca is a diehard Giants fan and loves Eli Manning (no one was happier than her to see him win Walter Payton award last night). She signed the cleats he wore during the MyCauseMyCleats campaign. They’ve formed a pretty good relationship at this point (photo below).

Becca and her dad have started a Kickstarter campaign to get Knots and Arrows off the ground. Today is day 5 and they have raised $12k of their $25k goal. Becca has also been told if she reaches her Kickstarter $25K goal, she will get a puppy!