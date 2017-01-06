Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye has taken a big step forward this season, and Aqib Talib called it.

Talib worked out with Bouye during the offseason and told James Palmer of NFL.com that he would have a breakout season.

Bouye broke up 16 passes this season, but interceptions are what get Pro Bowl votes and Bouye didn’t make the Pro Bowl because he had just one.

“A.J. Bouye, now that’s a Pro Bowl snub right there,” Dolphins safety Michael Thomas said.

Of course, Bouye is hoping to not be able to play in the Pro Bowl, which would be the case if the Texans go to the Super Bowl.

The first step in that process is Saturday when the fourth-seeded Texans (9-7) host the fifth-seeded Raiders (12-4) in an AFC wild-card game. Bouye will try to help shut down Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, and he might also come across former Central Florida teammate Latavius Murray. The Raiders running back was taken in the sixth round of the 2013 draft while Bouye went undrafted that year.

Murray also told Palmer that Bouye should have made the Pro Bowl.

“He’s been balling, man,” Murray said.

As for Talib, if he decides to watch the playoffs on TV he’ll have to stomach the sight of former teammate Brock Osweiler still playing while he sits at home. Seeing his workout partner in action, however, might be a nice silver lining.