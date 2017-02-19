It took a few tries, but Aaron Gordon was able to pull off the drone dunk in the NBA Dunk Contest.

Gordon nearly won the contest last year, but didn’t even make it back to the finals this go-around. He was, however, able to use a drone for his first dunk. Here’s what it looked like.

Aaron Gordon drone specs

– Made by Intel

– Fully-redundant hexicopter

– Flight time: 26 mins

– Weight: Roughly 11 lbs

– Payload: 4.4 lbs pic.twitter.com/WhP0HGCH3p — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 19, 2017

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to dunk the ball until his fourth attempt, which got him a score of 38. But it was still pretty nice.

The drone bounced the ball, and Gordon caught it, put it between his legs and threw down the dunk.