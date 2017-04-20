Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez’s suicide took him off the hook, in a sense.

Hernandez was convicted in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, and was serving a life sentence for it. He was also suspected of being involved in a double murder, but was recently acquitted, and only convicted of a simple weapons charge.

While we don’t know if Hernandez was waiting for that decision before committing suicide, making it premeditated, the timeline looks like it may have had an impact in some way. Or maybe something happened in prison or in his head that made him act the way he did.

Right now, though, we really don’t know. It’s possible that he did it to clear his name, in a sense, because an old legal principle dictates that his conviction will be voided. NESN covered the story and has the full details, so head over there to see exactly why.