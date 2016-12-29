Former NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez was found guilty in the murder of Odin Lloyd, and is currently on trial for the double-murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Hernandez has publicly denied being responsible for the murders in the past, but he already be wearing the confession on his body, judging by a recent report.

Andy Rosen and John R. Ellement of The Boston Glove published a report that states Hernandez, in 2013, had three symbols added to his already-tatted body. Two were pictures of handguns, while the other, which was written backward, states “God forgives.”

Per the article:

Together, prosecutors say, those new tattoos tell a story that links the former New England Patriots star to the fatal shootings of two men in Boston’s South End in 2012 and then, in 2013, to the shooting of a one-time friend alleged to have seen him commit the murders.

Both of the guns portrayed in the tattoos match those used in the shootings, Suffolk First Assistant District Attorney Patrick M. Haggan said in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday, arguing that the body art “is in fact an admission by Mr. Hernandez.”

The defense isn’t buying it, and called this logic “rank speculation.”

Still, though, why else would Hernandez get these tattoos that match the murder weapons? It’s a strange coincidence.