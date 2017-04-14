Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for a previous murder, but he did dodge a bullet on Friday.

Hernandez was found not guilty on two murder charges in Boston, but was convicted on a weapons charge.

It was a big relief for the former NFLer, who was seen crying after the jury made its decision. Here’s how he reacted.

Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez found NOT GUILTY of double murder. But he's already serving life in prison for another murder. pic.twitter.com/L57OomS2IO — Tim Caputo (@Tim_Caputo) April 14, 2017

#AaronHernandez crying in court after being acquitted of double murder. (He's already serving life in prison though) pic.twitter.com/3jd3qZA58l — Tim Caputo (@Tim_Caputo) April 14, 2017

There’s a lot of talk about how the prosecution approached the trial, but regardless, Hernandez seemed to be relieved after being found not guilty.

[Larry Brown Sports]