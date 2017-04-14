Posted byon
Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for a previous murder, but he did dodge a bullet on Friday.
Hernandez was found not guilty on two murder charges in Boston, but was convicted on a weapons charge.
It was a big relief for the former NFLer, who was seen crying after the jury made its decision. Here’s how he reacted.
There’s a lot of talk about how the prosecution approached the trial, but regardless, Hernandez seemed to be relieved after being found not guilty.