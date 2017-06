Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is the leading All-Star vote getter and MVP Award favorite for good reason, and he showed that on Saturday night.

Judge opened the scoring for the Orioles in the bottom of the first inning, destroying a pitch for Chris Tillman that came off his bat at a ridiculous 121.07 mph.

The @TheJudge44 did it again. The hardest-hit homer in the Statcast era pic.twitter.com/3sx0WZrLBj — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 11, 2017

It was the hardest-hit ball in 2017 so far, according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

Judge HR 121.07 mph. Hardest-hit ball of 2017. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 10, 2017

The guy can really rake.