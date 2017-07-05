Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge is out there breaking records on a daily basis, and sure enough, he tied Joe DiMaggio for another big one on Wednesday.

Judge crushed a pitch from Marco Estrada in the fourth inning of the Jays-Yankees game, resulting in a two-run dinger — his 29th of the year. That tied him with DiMaggio for the most home runs in a season by a Yankees rookie, which he’ll soon break.

Not only that, that dinger put him just 20 short of tying the MLB rookie record — which was set by Mark McGwire, when he hit 49 homers in 1987.

We’ll soon get to watch Judge slug it out in the Home Run Derby next week, and it’s going to be a blast watching him do his thing on the big stage.