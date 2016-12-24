No quarterback and receiver combination in Green Bay Packers history has ever produced more touchdowns than Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson.

Rodgers threw two scores to Nelson during Green Bay’s win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, giving the pair 59 career touchdowns. That passed Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman, who combined for 57 back in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson have now passed Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman for most TD by a duo in team history. pic.twitter.com/ujNbSh1Nun — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 24, 2016

Nelson has 14 touchdowns this season, all from Rodgers. The pair first hooked up for a score back in 2008, when Rodgers hit his rookie receiver for a 29-yard touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

The Packers’ duo still has a long ways to go to reach the NFL record for quarterback-receiver touchdowns, which is currently held by Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison at 112.