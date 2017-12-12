Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has now been medically cleared for contact on the football field for the first time in nearly two months.

Rodgers broke his collarbone in the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Vikings on Oct. 15, and underwent surgery soon after to repair the broken bone, which included having 13 screws put in.

It’s been an eventful recovery process, as Rodgers and the Packers’ medical staff have been working hard to get him back on the field for Sunday’s Week 15 game against the Panthers.

Rodgers, who was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, has now been cleared by team doctors, which he announced with an Instagram post on Tuesday night.

Here’s the caption that accompanied the post:

“It’s been a long road from that day to this, but I’m happy to say I’ve been medically cleared to return. Thanks for all the love, support, prayers, and well wishes over the past 8 weeks ❤️ and a big thank you to Dr McKenzie and our incredible training staff. #riseagain”



Rodgers appears to be on track to play on Sunday, and his timing is impeccable, with the team likely having to win out in their final three games against the Panthers, Vikings and Lions in order to clinch a playoff berth.