No one throws a Hail Mary pass like Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has them down to a science, and his receivers seem to know how to find enough space to get separation and haul in the football. Whatever the reason, no one converts them at the rate that Rodgers does.

After struggling throughout most of the first half, the Packers offense came alive on the final play of the first half of Sunday’s wild-card matchup against the Giants. From 42 yards out, Rodgers rolled right to buy some space and then attempted a Hail Mary pass.

Davante Adams seemed to draw a lot of the coverage, and he went up to try to catch the ball. It floated over his head, but fell right into the hands of Randall Cobb.

The Packers never looked back after that score.