The rumors are a thing of the past, as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick have made their relationship public.

Not only that, they recently made their first public appearance together, at an event tied to a golf tournament Rodgers is set to compete in. The Packers quarterback will soon be teeing off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is set to begin on Thursday.

Rodgers recently showed up to an event for the tournament, and did so with Patrick at his side (via TMZ).

Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick: First Coupley Public Event https://t.co/kKxqfufUsf — MO Radio Show (@MORadioShow) February 7, 2018

Will Patrick be Rodgers’ good luck charm? We’ll soon find out.