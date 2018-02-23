Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new girlfriend, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, recently came out and confirmed that they’re dating.

The past rumors are indeed true, and now we’re seeing the two out and about together. Rodgers even showed up to support Patrick at the Daytona 500, and we expect she’ll be at some of his NFL games this upcoming season — assuming they’re still a couple at the time.

Patrick and Rodgers were recently spotted kissing and cuddling at a resort in Mexico, as they’ve been vacationing since the Daytona 500 concluded. TMZ Sports was able to obtain photos showing the two together, which you can see below.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Kissing on Romantic Mexico Vacation https://t.co/uwFcnIa19G — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 23, 2018

The two have only been dating for roughly two months, but they already look like they’ve been together for considerably longer than that.