Life is good for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Not only does he have a Super Bowl ring — speaking volumes about his success on the field — but Rodgers is doing pretty well off the field as well. He works out with Nick Jonas on the regular, but no, it doesn’t end there.

After breaking up with longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn, Rodgers has seemingly moved on and somehow traded up, even, it appears. Check out who he was seen out with recently at Westchester Golf Course in LA — “Baywatch” star Kelly Rohrbach (according to TMZ).

The two were spotted holding hands at one point, causing speculation about whether or not they’re dating. you be the judge.

Will they be the next power couple? Time will tell.