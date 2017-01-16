There’s been a lot of talk about why Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is so distant from some of his family members.

The whole thing is quite weird, actually, as Rodger isn’t a very negative person or someone that really holds on to grudges, or so we thought.

His father, Ed Rodgers, is saying otherwise, in an interview with Karen Crouse of the New York Times.

The circumstances in which the family’s private business became a national story were “weird,” Ed Rodgers acknowledged. “Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen,” he added.

But he said he was not upset that it had happened. “It’s good to have it all come out,” he said.’

So it seems like Rodgers’ father isn’t upset that the details came out, but he did confirm that the two aren’t speaking. This whole thing is weird.