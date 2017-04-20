Posted byon
Now that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a single man, he has a lot more time on his hands. That includes getting into Twitter discussions with accounts named after movie characters.
We all remember Shooter McGavin, the villain (played by Christopher McDonald) who opposed Adam Sandler in “Happy Gilmore.” Well, whoever runs the Shooter McGavin Twitter account obviously had nothing else to do with their life, so they sent Rodgers the following tweet.
AR12 trolled him right back, though.
And it was on after that.
Someone needs to remind Rodgers that these events took place in a movie, not real life. But again, this is the type of stuff that goes on during the offseason.