Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows that the best way to keep himself from taking too much of a beating from opposing pass-rushers this season is to ensure his offensive linemen are happy.

And by that, we mean he buttered them up by gifting them each a four-wheeler, and spared no expense as far as the price went.

With team OTAs going on this week, Rodgers took the time to present each of his offensive linemen with a Polaris General, which retails at roughly $20,000.

@BBulaga head to Black River Falls this weekend with your new whip from @AaronRodgers12 #seeyathere pic.twitter.com/rChJtKypHg — Bill Powers (@billpows) May 25, 2017

That’s a pretty sweet gift.