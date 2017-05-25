Posted byon
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows that the best way to keep himself from taking too much of a beating from opposing pass-rushers this season is to ensure his offensive linemen are happy.
And by that, we mean he buttered them up by gifting them each a four-wheeler, and spared no expense as far as the price went.
With team OTAs going on this week, Rodgers took the time to present each of his offensive linemen with a Polaris General, which retails at roughly $20,000.
That’s a pretty sweet gift.