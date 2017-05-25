Quantcast
Aaron Rodgers gifts offensive linemen ATVs ahead of season (PHOTO)
May 25, 2017

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows that the best way to keep himself from taking too much of a beating from opposing pass-rushers this season is to ensure his offensive linemen are happy.

And by that, we mean he buttered them up by gifting them each a four-wheeler, and spared no expense as far as the price went.

With team OTAs going on this week, Rodgers took the time to present each of his offensive linemen with a Polaris General, which retails at roughly $20,000.

That’s a pretty sweet gift.