The last ever game at the Georgia Dome will include a quarterback that has very much enjoyed his time playing in Atlanta.

And we’re not talking about Matt Ryan.

According to NFL Research, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers—who will lead his team into the Georgia Dome on Sunday for the NFC Championship Game—has thrown for 1,352 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions (with a passer rating of 125.2) over four career games at the facility.

The @packers @AaronRodgers12 has put up big numbers when playing at the @GeorgiaDome, but his record is only 2-2. #GBvsATL pic.twitter.com/0y6CR1MtBY — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 17, 2017

Rodgers once lit up the Georgia Dome for 366 passing yards and four total touchdowns (three passing) during the Packers’ 48-21 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the 2010 NFC Divisional Round. Back in late October, Rodgers tossed four touchdowns in Atlanta as Green Bay lost one of the more thrilling games of the regular season.

He also threw for 344 yards and the game-tying touchdown during a 2010 regular season game at the Georgia Dome. A year later, Rodgers produced 396 passing yards and two touchdowns as the Packers came from behind to beat the Falcons.

Rodgers’ passer rating, by game, at the Georgia Dome: 114.5, 136.8, 117.0, 125.5.

The one caveat on all the numbers: The Packers have only won two of the four games there.

Back in 2010, Ryan led the Falcons down the field for the game-winning field goal after Rodgers had tied the game. This year, Ryan did it again—throwing a touchdown pass to take the lead late in the fourth quarter after Rodgers had thrown one of his own on the possession prior.

The final game at the Georgia Dome just had to be a showdown between Matty Ice, the likely NFL MVP, and Rodgers, the hottest player in the game. Will Ryan get the last laugh on Rodgers again? Or will Rodgers burn the Georgia Dome down, like he has so many times before? Sunday’s NFC title game will provide those answers.